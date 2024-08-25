Naomi Ackie Reveals She 'Shut The Door' On Lenny Kravitz's Face When He Visited Blink Twice Set; Deets Inside

Actress Naomi Ackie recently shared a funny story in a candid interview with PEOPLE about her experience with rock musician Lenny Kravitz during the making of her latest film called Blink Twice. The narrative depicts an unforgettable moment of awe that happened while the film was being made.

To shoot Blink Twice, Ackie traveled to Mexico where it is set. A movie project written and directed by Zoë Kravitz, Lenny Kravitz’s daughter brought together actors in this film who were all housed at the same hotel. It was here among many other experiences when Naomi Ackie encountered something unexpected as far as she encountered this well-known rock star.

One morning while she was going through her usual activities, Ackie went out from her bedroom but she found herself face to face with Lenny Kravitz right outside. Since they had never met before, Lenny Kravitz, known for his hit songs like “Are You Gonna Go My Way?”, introduced himself in a friendly manner. However, so overwhelmed by how famous he was that she automatically shut him out after opening her just for a second her jaw-dropped door.

Ackie laughed about it as she explained her reaction “I’d never met him before. I opened my bedroom door, and Lenny was just there. He was like, ‘Hi, you must be Naomi. I'm Lenny.’ I was like — I shut the door.” After getting herself together for a second, however, Ackie reopened the door to greet Kravitz properly.

“I took a moment to calm down and then said, ‘Okay, now I’m ready,’” she recalled.

Apart from adding humor to Blink Twice behind the scenes experience; this story also brings out the thrill and anxiety that can come with meeting someone as iconic as Lenny Kravitz. While on set Zoë Kravitz found it amusing too. She joked around saying that Ackie could have asked her dad why he was in front of her room’s door. This incident has become one of those funny stories that moviemakers tell from time to time.

Zoë Kravitz’s involvement in the film went beyond directing and writing. In addition, Lisa Bonet, her mother, made a special appearance in the movie. This event was memorable for Bonet; she had an interaction with butterflies which Zoë humorously described. “We had this scene that's not in the film, with a butterfly in it. And then we had extra butterflies, and so me and my mom took the butterflies to let them be free,” Zoë said. She took a picture of her mother interacting with the butterflies, including a video of Bonet brushing her teeth with one perched on her face.

Bonet’s support didn’t stop at butterflies either; she also played an important role during editing. As a result, Zoë Kravitz called her mum a “sounding board” who provided valuable feedback on progress without imposing ideas on it. Throughout filming and editing, Zoe showed appreciation for both parents’ encouragement.

Blink Twice is about Frida (played by Naomi Ackie) who meets Slater King (Channing Tatum), a charismatic billionaire at a black tie event while working as a waitress. The film shows King’s glamorous facade of his private island versus its darker hidden secrets behind it..

Currently showing in theaters, Blink Twice has been very successful thus far. Its engaging storyline and behind-the-scenes tales like Ackie’s funny run-in with Lenny Kravitz all contribute towards its appeal. It is an interesting journey of this film mixture of personal events and professional achievements that can be appreciated by fans and insiders at large alike.

