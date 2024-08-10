Zootopia 2 Gets New Update At D23 Expo As Ke Huy Quan Joins Animated Sequel; DEETS

This is the moment fans have been waiting for since Zootopia was released in 2016. At D23, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed the first look of Zootopia 2. The voice behind Judy Hopps, Ginnifer Goodwin, came to address people with a positive attitude, saying, “The bunny is back!”

Judy Hopps and her partner Nick will take up new challenges as they continue their adventurous journey. This time around, however, their case will be more complicated than ever before. Among other famous characters that are sure to please fans are Mr. Big, Clawhauser, and Flash the Sloth.

The company also introduced Gary (Ke Huy Quan), a poisonous viper who will play an important part in this story, making it even more interesting. During D23, a clip that showed one of the scenes where Judy and Nick were looking for Gary within Marsh Market was screened.

In this particular scene, viewers were able to get an idea about how these characters related to one another, especially with regard to their environment. Some of the funny parts included hippos getting tattoos; hippos sliding down water slides; and seals working as plumbers.

Jared Bush is directing Zootopia 2, which he has also written himself. Jason Bateman will reprise his role as Nick while Ginnifer Goodwin returns as Judy’s voice actress. November 26th, 2025 is the announced release date for the movie. There are high expectations considering what happened in the first film.

Zootopia made over USD 1 billion worldwide, thereby becoming one of Disney’s top-grossing animated movies ever made. Fans are optimistic that its sequel won’t disappoint either, if not better.

