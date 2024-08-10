D23 Expo 2024 - All Announcements From Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm And Walt Disney Animations, Ft Agatha All Along, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Moana 2 & More

The D23 Expo 2024 unveiled an array of amazing projects, spanning Marvel Studios, the legendary Star Wars franchise, and spectacular Walt Disney Animation films.

We’ve compiled everything revealed during the D23 Expo 2024. So, fasten your seatbelts and get ready for an incredible ride!

Marvel Studios

Captain America: Brave New World

A teaser for Captain America: Brave New World was recently released, and the movie was briefly discussed at the D23 Expo 2024. According to a report by Discussing Films, the same footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 was previewed at the event.

In an exciting reveal, the footage shows Harrison Ford’s President Thaddeus Ross directly addressing the celestial Tiamut emerging from the Earth.

The movie, directed by Julius Onah, will be released on February 14, 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

This footage again from SDCC 2024 showcased members of the superhero family from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We see Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards asking his students if they want to see an explosion, followed by The Thing appearing on a retro dating show, The Dating Game. The audience then saw the team in their astronaut suits, but the best was yet to come.

Attendees also glimpsed Galactus’s face behind a building, with only his eyes visible through the windows.

This Matt Shakman film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, is set to release on July 25, 2025, starring Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Julia Garner, and Ralph Ineson alongside Pascal.

Agatha All Along

A second trailer of Agatha All Along was released along with a fabulous live performance. The show will tell the tale after the events of WandaVision and will star Kathryn Hahn as the lead actress.

The nine-episode series will premiere with its first two episodes on September 18, 2024, on Disney+.

Iron Heart

The long-awaited project focusing on Iron Heart was also announced at the D23 Expo. This will be a series directed by Ryan Coogler for which footage was shown at the event. Here Riri is seen flying through the sky in her suit, while also being busy in her life at MIT, following the events of Wakanda Forever.

Looking at the trailer, Anthony Ramos might play the antagonist for the series.

Daredevil: Born Again

The whole cast of Daredevil was seen taking the stage for the upcoming series, Daredevil: Born Again at the D23 Expo. Besides this, the attendees of the event even saw the Graffiti art of both Daredevil and Kingpin.

The footage shown at the event promises the inclusion of White Tiger. Daredevil: Born Again will be released in March 2025.

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

This one brought a big name on stage. Jude Law was seen talking at the Star Wars panel at D23 2024 for his upcoming Disney+ series Skeleton Crew.

The actor mentioned how the series has been inspired by Goonies and E.T. and is told from the perspective of young kids.

Andor: Season 2

Following the Skeleton Crew showcase, Diego Luna took the stage and spoke of Andor’s next season. At the event, a reel was also shown of the second season that featured the character from Rogue One.

Mandalorian & Grogu

This is a film in the works, for which the director Jon Favreau along with Dave Filoni were seen on stage. The footage shown at the D23 event had everyone dazzled as Mandalorian was seen infiltrating a camp filled with Snow Troopers. The movie will be released on May 22, 2026.

Walt Disney Animation

Moana 2

To introduce this film at the D23 Expo, a live performance was delivered by Polynesian dancers, during which the stars of the animated movie Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson arrived on the stage.

As per the new details reported by Discussing Film, Moana will be shown as the Chief Leader while also having a three-year-old sister. The movie which is directed by David Derrick Jr. will be released on November 27, 2024.

Zootopia 2

The event became a blast when the audience got a sneak peek of Zooptopia 2. They showcased a clip featuring a lively hippo community, playful sea lions, and busy beavers. This time around, the story will dive into the world of reptiles with a mysterious history.

As per the reports, Ke Huy Quan will voice the character of a snake named Gary. However, the main characters, Jason Bateman’s Nick and Ginnifer Goodwin’s Judy were also seen in the D23 footage.

The film is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025.

Frozen III

Jennifer Lee, who is the producer of the Frozen series took the stage at D23 and stated that the second instalment brought along a lot of questions that will take two films to answer. While we are surely getting a fourth installment, this third one will be a world-building film. The movie is set to release on November 25, 2026.

