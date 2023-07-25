How did BLACKPINK's Lisa join the Barbie hype? MONEY singer leaves fans excited with new photo

BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa seemed to enjoy the Barbie trend and hopped on to it. One of the most talked about Hollywood films starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, Barbie is all over the internet. Moviegoers are seen wearing Barbie-inspired pink outfits to watch the movie. BLACKPINK's Lisa being a gorgeous-looking idol herself joined the trend, styling up in Barbie-themed attire on her Instagram story.

BLACKPINK Lisa in a Barbie-inspired outfit

The BLACKPINK member is known for her stunning visuals and amazing dancing skills. From her beautiful hair to her intriguing style, it is no surprise why netizens and fans call her a real-life Barbie doll. Since the news of the Barbie movie's release the hype of watching the film in an all-pink attire became an unspoken rule that moviegoers in huge numbers followed. One of them seemed to be the MONEY singer. The talented singer took to Instagram stories to share her outfit. She wore a pink cropped sweater styled with a white jacket and blue jeans.

Lisa is seen carrying a pink purse as well, she added Baribie and Margot Robbie's stickers along to confirm the outfit was related to Barbie. BLACKPINK fans trended Barbie and Lisa tags on Twitter to shower compliments on her, saying that the idol made their Monday. The BLACKPINK singer has definitely taken over everyone's hearts with the youthful outfit.

When Lisa found out about being called Barbie Doll

BLACKPINK Lisa participated in a Chinese survival show called Youth With You as a dance mentor which aired during 2020. Many netizens who were impressed by her astonishing beauty have dubbed her as the real-life Barbie doll. The show introduced her as a Barbie doll many times but when she found it she was amused to hear it. Another moment was when BLACKPINK's Jennie read out a comment by the fans that said, "Lisa, a real life Barbie". Lisa could not hold back but laughed humbly. Jennie herself has complimented Lisa for her mesmerizing eyes calling it pearly and shiny. Jennie added that Lisa stood out even if she was very far because of her attractive beauty.

