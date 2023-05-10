How did BTS' SUGA and Woosung's collaboration come about? The Rose member spills beans

BTS’ SUGA recently collaborated with Woosung the main vocalist of the rock band The Rose. His latest album D-DAY featured a surprise credit for Woosung on the track ‘Snooze ft. Ryuichi Sakamoto & WOOSUNG’. This news surprised and thrilled both fans of BTS and The Rose.

What leads to collaboration?

Viewers of SUGA: Road to D-DAY on Disney+ or attendees of his concert have been exposed to some footage of SUGA collaborating with the late Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto and Woosung sharing the stage with SUGA to sing Snooz.

Woosung recently talked about his collaboration with SUGA on ‘Snooze.’ During an interview with Etalk at Gold House's 2nd Annual Gala, Woosung revealed that he and SUGA have been friends for a long time, as they were born in the same year, 1993. He stated that they've known each other for four to five years and described their relationship as that of good friends. According to Woosung, SUGA reached out to him one day and requested that he provide the hook and lyrics for ‘Snooze.’ Woosung stated that it was a simple request and that he was happy to contribute. However, the song has now become a popular track among fans. He said, “He just one day hit me up and said ‘Hey, I have this song that I’ve been working on, can you listen to it, put a hook on it and some lyrics?’ So, yeah, that’s how it happened! Nothing crazy!”

Fans reaction

The news of the collaboration had taken the internet by storm, with fans of both artists eagerly waiting for the release of the song. And when it dropped, it soon became a fan favourite. SUGA and Woosung’s collaboration has proved to be a massive success, and fans are hoping that they will work together again in the future. The song has been praised for its beautiful melody and lyrics, and it has left fans wanting more.

About Woosung

Kim Woo Sung, a multi-talented musician, singer, songwriter, rapper, and composer, is widely recognized as a vocalist and electric guitarist of the renowned South Korean rock band The Rose. Before his musical career, Kim Woo Sung, also known by the English name Sammy, spent his formative years in Los Angeles, California, where he was born and raised. Later, he moved to Korea to teach English and eventually began pursuing his passion for music. Kim Woo Sung's solo debut on July 25, 2019, with the release of his extended play, ‘Wolf,’ was a significant milestone in his career, showcasing his unique musical style and remarkable talent. His contribution to The Rose and his impressive solo work have earned him a devoted fan base and critical acclaim, cementing his status as a prominent figure in the Korean music industry.

