Ryu Jun Yeol’s acquaintances deny allegations of him ‘leading on’ Hyeri post break-up

Ryu Jun Yeol and his former girlfriend Hyeri have found themselves entangled in a love triangle controversy with actress Han So Hee. The situation became intricate when many accused Ryu Jun Yeol of engaging in a transfer by swiftly transitioning from his previous relationship to dating Han So Hee. In Korean slang, transfer refers to the act of breaking up with one's partner to pursue a relationship with someone else or moving on rapidly.

Did Ryu Jun Yeol lead Hyeri on?

Hyeri previously stated that despite officially ending their relationship in November 2023, she and Ryu Jun Yeol had maintained communication. Given their eight-year history together, they had agreed to keep discussing their relationship post-breakup. However, Hyeri discovered through the media that Ryu Jun Yeol had begun dating Han So Hee, sparking criticism from netizens who accused him of misleading her.

On March 21, 2024, a report by TV Daily suggested that sources close to both parties revealed they had only met once in 2023. Allegedly, their relationship had been strained for a considerable time before the formal breakup in November. The sources said, “They have only met once in the last year. They both simply put off declaring their split. They agreed to consider it in February 2023.”

More about the bombshell revelation of the rocky relationship

Sources revealed that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri had mutually decided to take a break, which essentially translated to a breakup. During this period, Hyeri was occupied filming her movie Victory in Geoje, causing a rift between them. Their breakup became an open secret by June of that year, exacerbated by Ryu Jun Yeol's absence during Hyeri's birthday celebration, fueling rumors further. Despite denying the breakup through their respective agencies in August 2023, speculation reached its peak in July and August. According to insiders, they had intentionally avoided addressing their situation publicly, a common approach in long-term relationships.

The sources also said, “This is hardly a one-sided split. They had just met once last year. They'd already grown apart. Wouldn't Hyeri have realized that when he stated let's talk about it more, it was merely a formality? It's too much to assume it was a transfer.” Acknowledging the breakup posed challenges given their history together. Additionally, while Ryu Jun Yeol had agreed to discuss their relationship with Hyeri, it did not signify a desire to reconcile.

