Son Ye Jin twins with her and Hyun Bin's son; see matching tattoo pics

Son Ye Jin, the famous Crash Landing on You actress married her co-star Hyun Bin in 2022, making the K-drama true. Today, the actress shared some insight into her life as a mother by sharing some heartwarming pictures on the internet.

Son Ye Jin twins with her and Hyun Bin’s son; shows matching tattoo pics

In a heartwarming moment, Son Ye Jin shared pictures on her Instagram where she is twinning with her and Hyun Bin’s son. In the pictures, the Crash Landing On You actress has matching tattoos with her baby son.

Son Ye Jin has shared a close-up of her hand which is adorned with cute caterpillar, tulip, rainbow, and winky face sticky tattoos. Adding in other photos, she shared closeups of her son’s tattoos that he has on his hands and legs. Her son has a cute bear, a dizzy face, and cat stickers.

Son Ye Jin seems to be enjoying her quiet and fun mother-son family time with her son. Fans loved that she came to share about her life as a mom on Instagram and in return, they showered the post with warm and loving comments.

More about Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin

Son Ye Jin predominantly has worked in movies and made her debut with the movie Secret Tears in 2000. She rose to fame with her movie The Classic where she played the role of Ji Hye. Known for taking varied roles, she was later seen taking roles in movies The Art of Seduction, My Wife Got Married, The Pirates, and Be With You amongst others. She also starred in K-dramas like Personal Taste and Something In The Rain. Her global hit K-drama was Crash Landing on You where she starred with her now-husband Hyun Bin.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have also acted together in the movie The Negotiation. Hyun Bin is a famous South Korean actor who gained recognition for his role in the series My Name is Kim Nam Soon. He has also acted in hit shows Secret Garden, and Memories of The Alhambra. Also, known for his roles in box office hit movies Confidential Assignment, The Fatal Encounter, and The Swindlers.

