Did Son Ye Jin-Hyun Bin step outside for family date? Fans react to couple’s first public appearance with son

Korean power couple Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are truly couple goals! The duo always tries to keep a low profile, but fans can’t help but notice every time they step out for dates. And this time, the couple was spotted along with their son for the first time in public.

The trio visited a newly-opened restaurant and the diner has now shared a screenshot of the actor’s family date on social media.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin make one of the most adored couples in the Korean entertainment industry. K-netizens get excited everytime they see the actors on a date. In the latest picture shared by a diner, the couple was seen enjoying their meal and spending a good family time along with their son, who recently turned a year old in November.

Actress Son Ye Jin keeps her fans updated by posting lovely pictures of her daily life shenanigans. Recently, the actress shared a candid picture of her golf date with husband, Hyun Bin. Although the actor wasn’t present in the pictures, Son Ye Jin jokingly mentioned him in the caption, saying, “Am I getting better?? His photography skills are getting better!”

Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin’s relationship timeline

Son Ye Jin is one of the most famous Korean actresses of all time. The 41-year-old actress debuted in 2000 and has maintained her stardom since then. Few of her notable works include A Moment to Remember (2004), The Pirates (2014), Something in the Rain (2018) and more.

Hyun Bin is also one of the biggest Korean stars who have delighted the audience with back-to-back hit projects such as Secret Garden (2010–2011), Late Autumn (2010), Memories of the Alhambra (2019) and many others.

The two superstars met on the sets of the film Confidential Assignment (2017) but their romance kicked off when they reunited for another project Crash Landing On You (2019-20). The show turned out to be the biggest hits as it garnered a global audience during the pandemic.

After two years of dating, the duo officially got hitched in March 2022 and were blessed with a baby boy. On November 27, 2023, the actress penned a beautiful note on the occasion of her son’s first birthday.

