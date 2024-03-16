'Wow does time fly': BLACKPINK's Rosé shares heartfelt message celebrating 3 years of solo debut album -R

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently celebrated the 3rd anniversary of her debut solo album, -R-, with a heartfelt message to fans. Reflecting on the journey of creating the album, Rosé expressed gratitude for the support and shared her commitment to continue making music that resonates with listeners.

Rosé's message to fans on 3rd anniversary of -R-

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently took to social media to commemorate the third anniversary of her solo debut album, -R-. In a heartfelt message to her fans, known as Blinks, Rosé expressed gratitude for their unwavering support throughout her journey as a solo artist. Reflecting on the album's creation, Rosé reminisced about the passion and dedication she poured into the project, aiming to deliver her best performance to her fans. The singer also shared her joy in creating music and performing for her audience, emphasizing her commitment to producing music that fosters connection and growth among her fans.

Rosé's debut single album, -R-, released in March 2021, instantly garnered immense success. Featuring tracks like On the Ground and Gone, the album achieved remarkable sales figures, selling an impressive 448,089 copies in its first week alone. This accomplishment marked a significant milestone for Rosé as a solo artist, solidifying her position in the industry.

Adding to her list of achievements, Rosé recently made history on Spotify, becoming the first Korean female artist to surpass 700 million streams with her solo album, -R-. This remarkable feat underscores Rosé's global appeal and the immense popularity of her music among listeners worldwide.

More details about Rosé’s latest activities

Recently, Rosé turned heads at the 2024 Oscars after-party, stunning in a beige/tan column gown with a daring waist cutout and a sizable bow at the back. Amidst Paris Fashion Week, Rosé sparked curiosity about her solo career aspirations, hinting at potential independent ventures during conversations with Hollywood elite like Zoë Kravitz and Lily Collins. Teasing a track titled Vampirehollie on her 27th birthday, Rosé treated fans to a preview of her solo music, generating excitement for its full release. Additionally, she engaged with fans on Instagram, seeking input for her solo fandom's name, and shared plans for organizing fan events and releasing more music in 2024. Rosé's thoughtful approach to her solo journey and her bond with her beloved canine companion, Hank, endear her even more to fans, who eagerly anticipate her next moves.

