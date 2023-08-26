Is BTS planning a reunion tour in 2025 already? Fans rejoice

BTS is said to be making a group comeback in 2025 following the completion of their mandatory military service. Many fans have eagerly awaited the reunion of this K-pop group and are finding it hard to contain their excitement at the prospect of seeing the septet together once more. In a recent interview, the chairman and founder of HYBE which is BTS’ management company, Bang Si Hyuk confirmed that extensive plans are underway for BTS' comeback in 2025, further fueling the anticipation among fans.

Has BTS started planning their 2025 comeback?

In various Weverse livestreams, BTS has openly discussed their hiatus, framing it as a well-deserved break akin to a vacation before their eventual reunion as a group. Recently, BTS members Jimin and Suga delved into the band's potential comeback in 2025 during Suga's talk show, Suchwita. This period has allowed each BTS member to explore their individual artistic tastes and styles before regrouping, a sentiment frequently hinted at by the members themselves.

Furthermore, in a recent interview addressing the group's future plans, Rumor Mill reported that the anticipation for a massive BTS reunion tour is reaching new heights, especially following Jung Kook’s highly successful solo endeavors. Bang Si-Hyuk, the CEO of HYBE, has expressed unwavering support for their upcoming ventures, stating he is 100% behind all the upcoming plans. This has fuelled fans' already high expectations towards the comeback of the members. This heightened excitement is evident as fans through social media eagerly share their thoughts and anticipate the nature of BTS' comeback in 2025.

BTS’ recent activities

BTS is a dynamic seven-member boy band comprising RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They stand as one of the most influential musical acts today, using their music to not only make people groove but also create a positive impact on the world. Recently, BTS went on a hiatus during which each member showcased their solo talents through collaborations with various Korean and international artists, in addition to producing their own solo albums and engaging in numerous other ventures.

The purpose behind this hiatus was to offer a glimpse into each member's aesthetic and musical preferences beyond their role in BTS. Gradually, each member has begun fulfilling their mandatory military service, as required for all men in South Korea. By 2025, the group is expected to have completed their solo projects and mandatory service, hinting at a regrouping to resume their collective activities as BTS.

