BTS' SUGA helps HYBE LABELS scale upto 1 trillion KRW sales; Here's how

BTS' SUGA has made a huge impact on his agency's sales, increasing profit margins to an even higher level during the first half. HYBE LABELS has surpassed over 1 trillion KRW for the first time ever since its establishment. SUGA made a comeback alongside SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, fromis_9, LE SSERAFIM, Hwang Min Hyun, and during the first half of the year.

The BTS member made a comeback with his album D-DAY in April this year announcing his solo World Tour. The performance sales increased up to 85.4% with over 1.316 trillion KRW (approximately 1 billion USD) since last year when the agency was recovering from the loss caused by the pandemic. It also collected 133.9 billion KRW (101.9 million USD) in operating profit. D-DAY World Tour has played a vital role in the achievement of this huge milestone in the second quarter. SEVENTEEN's FOLLOW CONCERT in Seoul and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's ACT : SWEET MIRAGE tour also helped in the sales. The agency's artists collectively sold 22.7 million album copies in the first half which alone exceeded last year's sales which includes albums sold by TXT, LE SSERAFIM, SEVENTEEN, Hwang Min Hyun, fromis_9, and SUGA. The operation profit for the second quarter saw a slight slump compared to last year, due to the BTS FESTA 2023 and Weverse Con Festival sales partially affecting it.

About SUGA's D-DAY World Tour

The Haegum singer kicked off his solo tour starting from the United States leg on April 26 moving on to the shows in Asia including his home country South Korea. He recently concluded his successful solo tour with the encore concert series in Korea from August 4 - 6 in the city of Seoul with amazing surprises for the fans. BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook attended the show at the KSPO Dome. On August 7, BIGHIT MUSIC confirmed that the Daechwita singer had applied for the withdrawal of military service postponement. He will be soon enlisting to fulfill his duty as the third member after Jin and J-Hope to do so.

