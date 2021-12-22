IU, BLACKPINK’s LISA and ROSÉ, MAMAMOO’s HWASA & more: Which K-pop female soloist stole your heart?

Captivating and unique, 2021 was ruled by the female superstars in the K-pop industry. Some absolute bops were dropped every so often that the world was left in awe of the genre-spanning and enrapturing music coming their way.

From debuts to long-awaited comebacks, music flowed from all directions, leaving us stunned with the trendy music and now these female soloists have made a name for themselves. Here are the nominees for The HallyuTalk Awards’ ‘Best Droolworthy Soloist - Female’.

IU stunned everyone with her multiple releases- ‘Celebrity’, ‘LILAC’, and ‘strawberry moon’ along with working on collaborations.

ROSÉ enthralled with her successful solo debut ‘R’, its tracks ‘One the Ground’ and ‘Gone’ taking over the world.

LISA followed suit with a groundbreaking eponymous release later in the year, where fame of 'LALISA' and 'MONEY' saw no end.

Hwa Sa, the Queen of sensual and trendy music, made another powerful comeback with 'Guilty Pleasure'.

Taeyeon’s ‘Weekend’ was a fan favourite soon after its release and became widely loved.

SOMI’s ‘Dumb Dumb’ and ‘XOXO’ shook the internet, taking the world on a dancing escapade.

HyunA’s ‘I’m Not Cool’ was quirky as is her signature, making everyone fall for her charms once again.

SUNMI’s irresistible flair was carried with the release of ‘You Can't Sit with Us’ and ‘Go or Stop?’

CL’s much-anticipated return to the land of music set itself apart with the release of ‘ALPHA’.

Which female solo artist set the right tone for you this year? Vote NOW!

Loading&hellip;

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.