EXCLUSIVE: Cha Eun Woo reacts to being crowned as HallyuTalk Star of the Year at 2023 awards ceremony

Cha Eun Woo is a master of many trades and most fans of Hallyu would agree that his charisma has left millions in awe of him. And so the fans came together to add another title to his name, voting him as the HallyuTalk Star of the Year at the second edition of Pinkvilla’s The HallyuTalk Awards.

HallyuTalk Star of the Year: Cha Eun Woo

The singer, actor, model, and professional charmer, Cha Eun Woo has been one-upping himself every time with new projects, with our personal favorite being his portrayal of a priest named Kim Yohan in his last drama Island. Being nominated alongside BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Im Siwan, BTS’ J-Hope, Kang Daniel, Kim Jiwoong, Seohyun, IVE’s An Yujin, the list celebrated a plethora of talented names in the entertainment industry, posing a tough fight for the ASTRO member who eventually came out on top.

Cha Eun Woo reacts to win at The HallyuTalk Awards 2

Currently starring as Jin Seo Won in A Good Day to Be a Dog with Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo, here’s what the artist had to say about his win.

“Hello, I'm Cha Eun Woo!

I've heard that I was voted as the #1 HallyuTalk Star of the Year at The HallyuTalk Awards 2!

I feel even more grateful and happy because it's an award that was given through AROHA's sincere votes.

I will continue to greet you in various ways to repay for all the love that you send me, so please continue to send your love and support! Thank you!”

Check out all the winners from The HallyuTalk Awards 2.0 below

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kim Sejeong reacts to Relationship Goals of the Year award with Ahn Hyo Seop for Business Proposal