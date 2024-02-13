IU drops exciting teaser for Shh... feat. Newjeans Hyein, Joe Won Sun, Special Narr starring actress Tang Wei

A teaser for IU's music video Shh.. featuring Tang Wei has been unveiled. On January 30 at 12 a.m. KST, a mood film, was released for IU's sixth mini-album The Winning. The album is scheduled for release on February 20 at 6 PM KST and will include IU's latest pre-release single Love wins all, which also featured BTS' V.

IU’s Shh… starring Tang Wei

IU unveiled the release of her upcoming track, Shh.. (feat. NewJeans' Hyein, Jo Wan Sun and Special Narr.-), by dropping the music video teaser on Monday, February 12. The song, set to debut on February 23 at 12 AM KST, was announced to feature the esteemed Chinese actress Tang Wei.

On the 13th, IU unveiled a captivating cinematic music video teaser for her track Shh.. (feat. NewJeans Hyein, Joe Won Sun, & Special Narr.-) from her upcoming 6th mini-album, The Winning to provide fans with a sneak peek. Released at midnight KST on February 13th, the teaser offers a glimpse into an impressive ensemble cast, headlined by the esteemed movie star Tang Wei alongside IU. The teaser exudes a girl boss yet dark atmosphere, enveloped in a cinematic aura. IU and Tang Wei both appear strikingly beautiful, adding to the captivating vibe of the video. Although the identity of the special narrator featured in the track has not been disclosed yet, speculation suggests it may be Tang Wei herself.

With the teaser already elevating fans' anticipation for the Shh.. music video, its cinematic quality has undeniably captivated the audience's attention. Fans are eagerly awaiting the revelation of the genre the music video will embody. Furthermore, based on announcements from EDAM Entertainment, IU's agency, expectations are high for the music video to transcend the traditional format and stand as a short film, promising a deeper narrative experience rather than a typical three-to-four-minute visual accompaniment to the song. Furthermore Shh… boasts collaborations with artists like NewJeans' Hyein, Special Narr, and Jo Wan-sun, sparking discussions among fans about the many intriguing aspects of the soloist's forthcoming track.

More about IU’s The Winning

After a hiatus of nearly three years, the Korean soloist and singer-songwriter IU has thrilled fans with the announcement of her long-awaited comeback through her upcoming mini-album, The Winning. Scheduled for release on February 20 at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST, IU's return has generated immense excitement among her global fanbase.

The album is anticipated to feature five thrilling songs, among them IU's recently unveiled pre-release track, Love wins all, which notably included BTS' V in its music video. With this pre-release, IU has already established high expectations for the music videos accompanying the tracks of her forthcoming album. As fans continue to process the emotions stirred by the music video for Love wins all, directed by Uhm Tae Hwa, IU's announcement of another upcoming music video release is poised to attract widespread attention.

