KBS drama The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon staff members fined for death of horse after shooting harsh stunt

KBS drama The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon’s producer along with two staff members and the broadcasting channel itself have been fined by the Seoul Southern District Court today. The penalties were imposed in connection with animal abuse that resulted in the death of a horse during the filming of a drama series in 2021.

Horse dead after shooting inappropriate stunt scenes of KBS’ The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon

On November 2, 2021, a tragic incident transpired during the filming of the historical drama The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon, resulting in the death of a horse. Court documents revealed that the production crew allegedly tied the horse's forelegs, compelling it to sprint, and causing the animal to fall headfirst. The horse suffered severe injuries, and, without proper care, succumbed to these injuries five days later. The court's decision follows public outcry and intense scrutiny regarding the treatment of the horse.

The court emphasized the gravity of the offense, noting the pain endured by the animal and the societal impact after the episode was aired. The judges stressed that humane alternatives, such as utilizing stunt performers or computer-generated imagery, were available but disregarded by the crew due to concerns like cost and a desire for realism.

Individual fines of KRW 10.0 million (approximately USD 7,470) were imposed on each of the TV producer and two staff members, while KBS received a KRW 5.00 million (about USD 3,730) fine. This sentencing reflects an increasing awareness and intolerance towards animal cruelty in the entertainment industry in South Korea, setting a precedent for future film and television practices.

Notably, the court acknowledged the customary filming methods employed at the time and recognized KBS's post-incident implementation of new guidelines to prevent such incidents in the future. The incident and subsequent ruling are anticipated to lead to stricter regulations and oversight in the South Korean film and television industry, ensuring the safety and humane treatment of animals in all future productions.

About The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon

It’s a series that offers a fresh perspective on Lee Bang Won. The King of Tears, Lee Bangwon offers a new understanding of Yi Bang Won, the leader who played a crucial role in the formation of the Joseon Empire during the transition from the Goryeo Dynasty to the early Joseon Dynasty. This period marked the dissolution of the ancient Goryeo order and the emergence of the new Joseon order. The series premiered on KBS1 on December 11, 2021, and was broadcast on Saturdays and Sundays.

