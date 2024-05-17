Mr & Mrs Mahi: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao reunite with their ‘Mahi’ in new VIDEO but it’s not who you think
In a funny new promotional video for Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao reunite with their 'Mahi' but it is someone you wouldn't expect.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are completely engrossed in the promotion of their upcoming movie, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The trailer for the sports drama has already been released, as has the first song, Dekhha Tenu.
In a new promotional video for the movie, Janhvi and Rajkummar are seen reuniting with their ‘Mahi,’ but it is not a person.
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao meeting their ‘Mahi’ will leave you in splits
Recently, in a fun video shared on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, set to star in the movie Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, were seemingly walking towards each other. The text on the video read, “Pov: reuniting with your Mahi,” as their romantic song Dekhha Tenu played in the background.
Janhvi was dressed in a magenta crop top with jersey number 6, paired with a striped skirt. On the other hand, Rajkummar looked dapper in a pastel-colored suit.
In the clip, the duo bumped into each other, but they were not each other’s Mahi. Rajkummar reached a plate of puchka, while Janhvi walked to a bowl of noodles. The duo was seen immensely enjoying their food. Janhvi said, “Noodles in my Mahi,” while Rajkummar stated, “Puchka is mine.”
The caption read, “can’t believe that’s their true Mahi.”
Watch the video here!
In the comments section under the video, one person revealed their ‘Mahi.’ They stated, “For me there's only one 'Mahi', that's MS Dhoni our thala.” Another user expressed their excitement for the upcoming film, saying, “Can't wait for mrandmrsmahi.” Many others appreciated the song and dropped heart emojis.
About Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mr. & Mrs. Mahi
The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, while the script is written by him and Nikhil Mehrotra. Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Zee Studios. It is set to grace the big screens on May 31, 2024.
The plot of the film was revealed in the trailer. The story revolves around a newly married couple, Mahendra and Mahima. As the former discovers his wife’s cricketing skills, he aims to make her a professional player.
