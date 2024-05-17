5 years of De De Pyaar De: Rakul Preet Singh promises 2nd part will be 'double dose of masti'

Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most beloved and adored actresses in the industry. With movies like Thank God, Doctor G, Cuttputlli, and De De Pyaar De, the actress has carved a niche for herself. As De De Pyaar De completed 5 years on May 17, the actress took to social media to mark the day and provided an update about the movie's second part.

Rakul Preet Singh celebrates 5 years of De De Pyaar De and begins shooting for part 2

Taking to Instagram, Rakul Preet Singh shared a video compilation of her movie De De Pyaar De, co-starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu. She penned a note alongside the video, "Today marks 5 years of a journey that touched my heart in ways I never imagined. ‘De De Pyaar De’ will always hold a special place within me - a story of love, laughter, and the unexpected twists of fate. Grateful for every soul who embraced this film and its characters, including mine. Here’s to celebrating the magic of love and the power of storytelling #5YearsofDeDePyaarDe."

With that, the actress also dropped a major update about the second part of the movie. She wrote, "And can't be happier to kickstart a double dose of masti with ddpd2."

Check the video here:

About De De Pyaar De 2

According to sources close to the development, Ajay Devgn is all set to start shooting for De De Pyaar De 2 in London in June. Ajay’s stint in London begins with a 15-day schedule of De De Pyaar De 2, which will be directed by Anushul Sharma.

“Ajay has a certain format of shooting, and he has mastered the art of multiple projects a year. He can seamlessly transform from one world to the other and is all gearing up to have an exciting lineup in place for himself. He will be shooting for multiple schedules of DDPD 2 and Son of Sardar 2 from June at various locations,” the source informed.

Further sources added that Luv Ranjan and his team have roped in Anil Kapoor to play a key role in De De Pyaar De 2.

“Anil was bowled over by the concept of DDPD 2 and it was an instant yes from him. The humor quotient in De De Pyaar De 2 is said to be a level above the prequel, with an interesting dynamic between Ajay Devgn and Anil Kapoor,” revealed a source.

Rakul Preet Singh talks about work opportunities for an outsider

In a recent interview with Zoom, Rakul Preet Singh reflected her views on having opportunities for somebody who is not from the industry. Talking extensively about the same, the actress acknowledged the fact that it will always be ‘slightly harder’ for the first generations than for the others.

She remarked that even if somebody is from the industry today, their parents must have gone through that grill, further asserting how she would also be able to provide the knowledge and information to her upcoming generations.

Rakul Preet Singh's personal front

For the unversed, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani tied the knot in a grand destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024. It was attended by several Bollywood celebrities and their friends and family. To reduce the carbon footprint created because of it, the couple decided to plant a sapling in Goa in the name of every guest who graced their wedding.

