GV Prakash’s now ex-wife Saindhavi shares statement clarifying reason behind divorce

On May 13th, 2024, Saindhavi and GV Prakash announced their divorce on social media, sending shock waves. The duo, who had been married for over 11 years decided to put a full stop to their marriage due to personal reasons.

In her post on X (formerly Twitter), Saindhavi requested privacy in these personal moments. However, since then, the incessant trolling and character assassination has forced the singer to come forward with another statement regarding her divorce from GV Prakash.

Saindhavi responds to trolls over divorce from GV Prakash

Expressing her discontentment with the press and media outlets, Saindhavi said, “It’s disheartening to see numerous YouTube videos fabricating stories about the news they’ve received, especially after we’ve requested for privacy.”

Further, Saindhavi clarified that her divorce from GV Prakash was not due to any external force and that it was a mutual feeling for the betterment of both parties. “Randomly assassinating someone’s character baselessly is unacceptable” she added.

Addressing the question of whether Saindhavi and GV Prakash will still be on talking terms, the playback singer confirmed, "GV Prakash and I have been friends for 24 years since our school days, and we will continue to maintain that friendship moving forward."

GV Prakash’s statement to the trolls

Timeline of GV Prakash and Saindhavi’s relationship

As mentioned by Saindhavi in her statement, the two have been friends for over 24 years. Saindhavi and GV Prakash started off as childhood friends, studying in the same school. Only later did love blossom between the two and they decided to get married in 2013.

In 2020, the duo welcomed their baby girl Anvi into the universe. The ex-couple actively shared pictures of their daughter on social media.

On May 13th, 2024, GV Prakash and Saindhavi formally announced their divorce via a mutual public statement.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi state mental peace and betterment as a reason for the divorce while requesting media, friends, and fans to grant them privacy during this deeply personal change.

