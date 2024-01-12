Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won scheduled to premiere on March 16

Queen of Tears is a much-awaited romance comedy featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won which will be released in March this year. Anticipation for the drama runs high as the two popular stars will be appearing together for a drama which surrounds business and life.

Queen of Tears’ release date

On January 12, tvN confirmed that Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will be premiering on March 16 at 9:20 pm KST which is 5:50 pm IST. Recently, they had also revealed the first look of the drama in which both the actors can be seen in each other's embrace and enjoying the other's company.

Kim Ji Won made her debut in the K-drama industry with High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged in 2011. Since then, she has featured in various hit dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, Lovestruck in the City, My Liberation Notes and more.

Kim Soo Hyun debuted in 2007 with Kimchi Cheese Smile. He shot to fame with the hit series My Love from the Star. He is known for his roles in It's Okay Not to Be Okay, The Producers and more.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is scheduled to premiere on March 16.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy. The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women and more and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more have directed the series.

