After a successful stint in television and OTT, Parth Samthaan has stepped into Bollywood. It was announced last week that he will be seen in a significant role in the upcoming film Hamare Baarah. Although details about the film have been kept under wraps, the latest news is the film is to be premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Read on to know more.

Parth Samthaan starrer Hamare Baarah to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival gives filmmakers across the globe a platform to showcase their craft to veterans in the industry. Among all the films that will be premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, Hamare Baarah is one film that is ready to shine globally with its grand premiere at the film festival.

The upcoming film, directed by Kamal Chandra, stars Annu Kapoor, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manoj Joshi, and Parth Samthaan, among others.

Check out the teaser of Hamare Baarah here:

The film is based in the city of Uttar Pradesh, narrating the important story of the ever-growing population. The film is slated to release on June 7 this year. Apart from Parth, veteran actor Annu Kapoor is playing the lead role in the movie. It is jointly produced by Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, and Sanjay Nagpal.

The film's teaser was released a few hours back and features Parth Samthaan for a few seconds.

Talking about Parth Samthaan’s Bollywood debut, the television star starred in Ghudchadi, starring Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, and Khushalii Kumar in pivotal roles. The film was announced in 2022, and its filming was wrapped up early last year. Despite this, the film’s release was delayed. It is reported to be arriving in theaters in June of this year.

Parth Samthaan was last seen in a music video titled Jiya Laage Na, where he starred opposite Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya.

