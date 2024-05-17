Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian Television screens. It aired first in 2008 and is now in its 16th year with over 4000 episodes. The show aims to be a reflection of our society and the makers make sure to give messages to society while making them laugh.

As currently the Lok Sabha elections are underway, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is also playing its part in spreading the word about elections and the importance of choosing the right candidate.

Will Gokuldham members face a political storm?

In the current track of the show, elections are about to start. Political rivals Chana Kumar and Kurmura Kumar are trying hard to seek attention from their voters to win on a big margin.

After realizing the problem of working in the burning hot summer faced by the labor class and poor people, Tapu Sena has started a free Butter Milk (Chaas) distribution stall to help them. As a smart fox, when Kurmura Kumar got to know about Tapu Sena's good deed, he put up his banners at the stall of Tapu Sena and started taking credit for their Social Service cause.

This move of Kurmura Kumar is going to create a storm in Gokuldham society members’ lives as opposition party leader Chana Kumar is close to Jethalal and has helped him many times to Jethalal to solve his problem. Will Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) and Gokuldham Society members choose the path shown by Champak Chacha?

The upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah promise to entertain the audiences by also educating them about current societal issues.

About Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah:

Over the years, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gained a massive dedicated fan following who continue to shower praises on the show. Produced by Asit Modi, the sitcom features Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Sacchin Shrof, Palak Sindhwani, Sonalika Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar and many others in pivotal roles. Each actor's character has made a special place in the viewers' hearts and gained a lot of fame.

While the show is popular for its content, it also has been in the news for its controversies. From Shailesh Lodha accusing makers of pending dues, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal raising serious allegations on makers of the show to now Gurucharan Singh's disappearance, the show has been in the headlines.

