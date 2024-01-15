10 best horror K-dramas of all time to add to your favourites list

Horror K-dramas like Hellbound, Kingdom, Geodam and many more will definitely give you a chill down the spine with their spooky visuals and eerie music. From zombie apocalypse, horrifying creatures to ghosts and more; horror K-dramas include many kinds of scary stories. Not only that, scary K-dramas like Strangers from Hell and Save Me don’t feature any external entity and showcase the horrors of the human mind and society. Here is a look at the best horror K-dramas.

Top 10 horror K-dramas: From Kingdom to Geodam and more

1. Kingdom

The first season of this horror K-drama was released in 2019. Kingdom became an international sensation upon its release. The historical horror is set during the Joseon dynasty and tells the story of the Crown Prince who goes on a journey with his guard to find a physician for his ill father. It is a zombie apocalypse drama. It stars Ju Hi Hoon, Ryu Seung Ryoung, Bae Doo Na and Kim Sung Gyu.

2. Save Me

Save Me is a 2017 drama that has elements of thriller and horror. The drama is adapted from the webtoon Out of the World. It tells the story of a family who slowly start becoming a part of a cult. The main character and her family move to a totally new place after her father's business fails. As the family deals with the turmoil, they come across a spiritual leader who offers them the right path, and hence the family gets sucked into the cult. Four young men try to save the family. The drama stars Seo Ye Ji, Ok Taecyeon, Woo Do Hwan, and Jo Sung Ha.

3. Geodam

Geodam is a 2020 mini horror K-drama series. It is an anthology which explores the unknown. Set in regular everyday places, the spooky drama shows the world of spirits and more in the dark of the night. It is directed by Hong Won Gi who also worked on the sequel Seoul Ghost Stories.

4. All of Us are Dead

All of Us are Dead is a zombie apocalypse series. The second season is in the making and is expected to be released soon. It tells the story of a high school where there is a zombie virus breakout and the students are locked inside. They fight to either survive or turn into a zombie.

5. Strangers from Hell

Strangers from Hell is a psychological horror. It is set in a strange eerie building on which a bunch of criminals live. The main protagonist is unaware of this and starts residing here because it is cheap. Im Siwan and Lee Dong Wook are a part of this drama.

6. The Cursed

Released in 2019, The Cursed is a supernatural horror and tells the story of a diligent reporter who during her investigation comes across a spiritual consulting company. She tries to find the secret behind a big conglomerate that relies on shamanism.

7. Revenant

The horror thriller stars Kim Tae Ri, Oh Jung Se and Hong Kyung in the lead roles. The drama tells the story of a woman who is seemingly possessed by a demon. She is a hardworking woman who works part-time and also studies to become an officer. She receives some objects left by her late father and since then mysterious deaths have started taking place around her. Along with a lieutenant in the violent crimes investigation team and a Korean folklore professor, she tries to find the truth.

8. Hellbound

Released in 2021, Hellbound is a drama based on the webtoon by Yeon Sang Ho and Choi Kyu Seok. The second season will be released this year. It deals with the fantastical and superstitions and cult. The world is suddenly plagued by mysterious creatures and a new cult is formed that seem suspicious.

9. Happiness

Starring Park Hyung Shin and Han Hyo Joo, Happiness revolves around an in which there is a virus breakout which changes humans into monsters. The apartment is sealed away from the rest of the world and the residents have to fight for survival.

10. Island

Island is a 2022 drama whose second season premiered in 2023. It is adapted from the webtoon by Yoon In Wan and illustrated by Yang Kyung Il. The drama tells the story of Won Min Ah who is a single child whose father runs a big corporation. She grows up spoilt and because of her attitude, her father sends her to Jeju island to learn more and become humble. In this island though, evil lurks in the corner. She comes across other people who are out to take down evil spirits and save humanity. Kim Nam Gill, Lee Da Hee and Cha Eun Woo take the main role in the drama.

Conclusion

Horry K-dramas like Revenant, Happiness, All of Us are Dead and more are exciting and offer the audience thrill and mystery. The story of such spooky K-dramas keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats and they keep coming back for more. Squid Game, Sweet Home, the Guest, and Nightmare Teacher are also horror K-dramas which require a special mention.