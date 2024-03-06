Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won: Release date, time, where to watch, plot, and more

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be blessing screens with their presence with their highly awaited K-drama Queen of Tears. The show is already in vogue before its actual release, viewers are excited to see the big stars together for the first time that too in a fun rom-com. Queen of Tears will be releasing soon, and it is time to mark your calendars and ensure to not miss out on this exciting drama.

Queen of Tears’ Release Date and Time

Queen of Tears will premiere on March 9, 2024, Saturday at 9:20 KST which is 5:520 IST. We can expect that with respect to the time difference the show will be broadcast everywhere by the end of the day. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday.

Where to Watch Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears will premiere on tvN and will be available for streaming on Netflix.

Genre

Romantic Comedy

Queen of Tears’ plot

Queen of Tears stars It’s Okay To Not Be Okay’s Kim Soo Hyun and Fight For My Way’s Kim Ji Won in the lead roles of Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In respectively. The tvN drama Queen of Tears follows the story of Baek Hyun Woo, a lawyer who passed out from a prestigious university belonging to the small town of Yongdu Ri and a normal family, and wife Hong Hae In, the third-generation chaebol princess of the Queens Group, the leaders of department stores. After falling in love, as the story goes, both get married but their relationship soon loses touch and turns sour. Now on the verge of going separate ways, there comes hope of them falling in love with each other all over again.

Queen of Tears is a romantic comedy with a second chance at love as Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In living in a crumbling marriage eventually reviving their love. In addition to this, we will see their poles apart families as they navigate through their lives and how they affect the relationship of the couple.

Cast

Queen of Tears has a dream cast of Kim Soo Hyun, the famed star of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, and Fight For My Way fame Kim Ji Won.

Kim Soo Hyun is known for his heart-touching acting and the way he connects with his characters on another level and lets the viewers feel the emotions of the characters. He is known for his roles in My Love from The Star, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, and One Ordinary Day amongst others.

Kim Ji Won won hearts with her soulful and fun acting in Fight For My Way. She is known for portraying different and versatile characters throughout her career and has given some strong roles in dramas My Liberation Notes, Lovestruck in The City, Arthdal Chronicles, and more. It will be an exciting change of pace to see Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won paired as a couple and in fun roles.

Crew

The star-studded cast of the drama does not end with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won but it is rather just a beginning. Queen of Tears also stars Park Sung Hoon as Yoon Eun Seong, Kwak Dong Yeon as Hong Soo Cheol, and Lee Joo Bin as Cheon Da Hye, his wife. Adding to this, we will also see Na Young Hee as Kim Seon Hwa and Hwang Young Hee as Jeon Bong Ae, the two mothers-in-law who are nothing like each other and neither are their feelings for the couple. Kim Kap Soo as Hong Man Dae, Lee Mi Sook as Mo Seul Heem, Jung Jin Young as Hong Beom Jun, Kim Jung Nan as Hong Beom Ja, Jeon Bae Soo as Baek Du Gwan, Kim Do Hyun as Baek Hyun Tae, Jang Yoon Ju as Baek Mi Seon will also be seen in the drama as family members of Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo.

Watch the trailer of Queen of Tears here.

Other Details about Queen of Tears

In addition to the blazing excitement that surrounds Queen of Stars, the show is also set to have a cameo appearance from Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki. The star has acted before with both Kim Ji Won in Arthdal Chronicles and Descendants of the Sun and Kim Soo Hyun in Will It Snow in Christmas. Fans are excited to see them share a screen again. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the Queen of Tears premiere.

