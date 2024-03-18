Hide starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah: Release date, time, cast, plot, where to watch and other details

Hide is a much-awaited thriller drama starring Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah and Lee Min Jae which is set to release this March. The K-drama revolves around the mystery of a missing husband and his wife tries to search for him. As she tries to find her husband, she slowly uncovers a bigger truth. As Hide gears up for its release, here are all the details.

Hide: Release date

Hide is set to release on March 23. There will be 12 episodes which will air till April 28.

Time

Episodes will be airing from 10:30 pm KST which is 7 pm IST every Saturday and Sunday.

Genre

Thriller, Mystery, Drama

Network

JTBC, COUPANGTV

Cast

Lee Bo Young, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Chung Ah and Lee Min Jae will be taking on the lead roles.

Lee Bo Young debuted in 2003 with the drama Baeksutalchul. Her first appearance on the big screen was in 2004 with the film My Brother. The actor has appeared in hit films like More Than Blue, A Dirty Carnival, Once Upon a Time and dramas like I Hear Your Voice, Mother, When My Love Blooms, Agency, Mine and more.

Lee Moo Saeng first appeared on the big screen in 2006 with the film See You After School. His first drama was in White Tower in 2007. He has appeared in popular dramas like The Crowned Clown, Melting Me Softly, One Spring Night, The Silent Sea, Thirty-Nine and more. He will be appearing in the 2024 dramas Gyeongseong Creature Season 2 and Blood Free.

The 2002 film Resurrection of the Little Match Girl was Lee Chung Ah's first film in which she took the supporting role. Her first drama was Let's Go To The Beach which was released in 2009. The actor has worked on hits like Celebrity, Awaken, V.I.P, Lucky Romance and more. Her latest appearance was in the hit drama My Dearest.

Lee Min Jae's first film was Last Child. Train which was released in 2020 was the actor's first drama. Over the years, he has acted in The Golden Spoon, Cheer Up, Crash Course in Romance, Oh! Youngshim and more. He will be taking the main role in Weak Hero Class 2 which is expected to air in 2024.

Crew

Kim Dong Hwi has directed Hide. He is known for The Tale of Nokdu, Fight for My Way, Resurrection of the Little Match Girl and more. Yoo Bo Ra who also worked on dramas like Reflection of You, Just Between Lovers, Secret, Snowy Road and more wrote the script.

Plot

The drama tells the story of Na Moon Young (played by Lee Bo Young) who is married to Cha Seung Jae (played by Lee Moo Saeng). One day suddenly, Lee Moo Saeng goes missing and she becomes one of the suspects. She takes matters into her own hands and tries to find her husband. Ha Yeon Joo (played by Lee Chung Ah) is her neighbour. Do Jin Woo (played by Lee Min Jae) is a man covered in mystery. He has the key that will help Na Moon Young reach her husband. As she goes on a journey to find her husband, Na Moon Young uncovers a bigger truth.

Other Details

Hide is based on the Welsh TV series Keeping Faith which ran from 2017 to 2021. It features Eve Myles, Mark Lewis Jones and Hannah Daniel.

