Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won’s Queen of Tears releases ‘Distance’ and ‘Tears’ poster inciting fans' excitement

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be seen together in a forthcoming K-drama titled Queen of Tears. The drama has been increasing anticipation in the fans with its storyline and stunning cast. The drama is set to release in March this year and the teaser shows a couple who have fallen out of love after marriage, and as they move to an unfortunate divorce, their romance rekindles.

Queen of Tears, the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer drama releases new posters

Kim Soo Hyun, the It’s Okay To Not Be Okay star, and the Fight For My Way star, Kim Ji Won are returning with a brand new tvN romantic comedy, Queen of Tears. The drama has released two new official posters before its premiere in a week. The two posters are based on themes named ‘Distance’ and ‘Tears’.

In the Queen of Tears ‘Tears’ poster, Kim Ji Won as Hong Hae In has a tear on her cheek while her husband, Kim Soo Hyun as Baek Hyun Woo is smiling. The poster prompts the question of why is Hong Hae In crying as opposed to the smiling Baek Hyun Woo, what is the reason behind her unhappiness in the marriage? It throws light on the marriage which was once made up of love but the reality is far from it.

Advertisement

In the second poster ‘Distance’, Hong Hae In and Baek Hyun Woo sit on two corners of a couch. As Baek Hyun Woo cowers in an uncomfortable straight pose, Hong Hae In with a serious expression and her legs crossed, poses like a queen and chaebol princess. Once thought of as the wedding of the century now sits at a breaking point. Promises of loving each other forever are now a thing of the past as now only distance reigns between the husband and wife.

The posters look intelligently thought out and have got fans even more excited for the drama.

More about Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun of Queen of Tears

Kim Ji Won, who was last seen in the series My Liberation Notes will take the role of the chaebol princess of Queens Group, Hong Hae In. Kim Soo Hyun last acted in the web series One Ordinary Day where he played a normal college student who suddenly becomes a key suspect in a murder case. He will play the male lead, Baek Hyun Woo, an entry-level employee at the time of the wedding and now legal director of Queen Group. They both were in love at the time of their wedding which was noted as the marriage of the century, but the love was soon lost as they grew distant and cold. The drama will follow both the characters as they will rekindle love. The show is set to release on March 9 on Netflix and tvN.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Song Joong Ki set to make special appearance in Queen of Tears with Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won