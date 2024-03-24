Beauty and Mr. Romantic is, precisely as the name suggests, a romantic tale of two individuals who find each other unexpectedly while going through life and facing numerous problems. The show is set to premiere on March 23, 2024, at 19:55 KST. The show is directed by Hong Seok Goo, who has previously worked on drama series such as My Only One (2018), Homemade Love Story (2020), and more. Kim Sa Kyung, the show's screenwriter, has worked with the director in the past, and they are reuniting for the second time.

The show stars Im Soo Hyang as the female lead of the cast, and Ji Hyun Woo will be playing the role of her love interest. The K-drama is slated to premiere via the South Korean network KBS2 and will also be available to stream on Netflix.

3 reasons to watch Beauty and Mr. Romantic

1. Phenomenal cast ensemble

The cast for the series consists of some of the most wonderful actors in the Industry. Im Soo Hyang takes on the lead role of Park Do Ra, a famous actress. Previously, the artist has worked in K-drama, but she is best known for her role in My ID is Gangnam Beauty, starring alongside Cha Eun Woo in 2018. She has also worked in shows such as Graceful Family, When I Was the Most Beautiful (2020), Woori the Virgin (2022), and Doctor Lawyer.

On the other hand, Ji Hyun Woo stars as the male lead in the show and plays the character of Go Pil Sung, an assistant director. He started to gain recognition for his role in the series Queen and I. Following his discharge from the military, he appeared in shows like Bad Thief, Good Thief, Risky Romance, Love in Sadness, and more.

Additionally, the esteemed cast list includes Go Yoon, Park Sang Won, Lee Il Hwa, Lee Young Eun, Cha Hwa Yun, Jung Jae Soon, Yoon Yoo Seon, Im Ye Jin, Lee Doo Il, Yang Dae Hyuk, Lee Sang Jun, Han Soo A, Won Yoo Jin, Nam Joong Gyu, Kim Hye Sun, Lee Seung Hyung, Kang Tae Sung, Heo Jin and more.

2. Relatable plotline

The show's highlight is obviously the fantastic plot, which has all the aspects to keep you stuck to the screen for the long run. Park Do Ra belongs to a family with a bad financial condition; her main goal since childhood has been to escape it. She went on to become one of the most famous actresses in the country and gained a lot of wealth and money. However, although she became rich, she still lacked something. Suddenly, due to an incident, she loses her status and reaches the same place she began from.

But she again meets an old friend, Go Pil Sung, who offers her a helping hand. As she finds someone close to her again in dire times, she starts to believe the good things in life again. As the show progresses, they might also fall in love with each other. We all have to wait and watch how the show develops to know that.

3. Multi-layered writing

Although the plot might seem like a typical coming-of-age love story with a childhood trope, it has instances that can resonate a lot with certain people. Park Do Ha’s dysfunctional family and problematic mother put her in a lot of trouble. Her troubled childhood adds complexity to her character and makes her more relatable. Moreover, her connection with Go Pil Sung is the only aspect of her life that provides her solace and pushes her to become better.

Beauty and Mr. Romantic is scheduled to air every Saturday and Sunday at 19:55 KST.

Watch the Beauty and Mr. Romantic trailer