Top 5 cutest moments of the Reply 1988 pairing Ryu Jun Yeol and Lee Hyeri

Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol were a fan favorite couple. The confirmation of their breakup on November 13th has left fans feeling melancholic, prompting them to reminisce about the moments they shared together.

The two first crossed paths on Reply 1988, where they portrayed characters with potential for romance, though they did not end up together, placing Ryu Jun Yeol's character in the role of the second lead.

Reply 1988 is the third installment of tvN's popular Reply series, featuring a stellar cast including Lee Hyeri, Ryu Jun Yeol, Go Kyung Pyo, Park Bo Gum, and Lee Dong Hwi. Set in 1988, the series revolves around the lives of five friends and their families residing in the Ssangmun-dong neighborhood of Dobong District, Northern Seoul. In this nostalgic drama, the five childhood friends rely on each other to navigate the trials of their teenage years and try to make their way into adulthood.

Lee Hyeri played Seon Deok Sun. Sung Deok Sun struggles with being the overlooked middle child in her financially struggling family, living with the weight of her 999th school ranking. Meanwhile, Kim Jung Hwan played by Ryu Jun Yeol remains singularly focused on soccer, even after his family's sudden wealth. Although Kim Jung Hwan has romantic feelings for Deok Sun, he ultimately loses her to Choi Taek (Park Bo Gum), a brilliant baduk player who chose to pursue a professional career after dropping out of school.

The couple, Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, publicly announced their relationship in 2017. Now that they have parted ways, let's reflect on the off-screen moments of the couple, Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol, that captured the hearts of fans.

Behind the scenes of Reply 1988

Even though Jung Hwan and Deok Sun may not have ended up together on screen, the offscreen chemistry between actors Lee Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol was enough to melt the hearts of fans. Their adorable moments, from playful banter and teasing to taking care of each other, resonated with many. On set, Ryu Jun Yeol would attentively look after Hyeri, providing heat packs for warmth, sharing meals, and capturing sweet moments through photographs.

They naturally were close to each other. Even when they received an award for the show during tvN awards they went to receive it while holding hands making fans' hearts flutter.

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri often mentioned each other in interviews and shows

During the variety show Youth Over Flowers In Africa, Ryu Jun Yeol, Ahn Jae Hong, Go Kyung Pyo, and Park Bo Gum embarked on a travel reality adventure. The show followed the boys as they journeyed to Namibia, a country situated in the southwest of Africa, in pursuit of the stunning Victoria Falls. There too Ryu Jun Yeol did not shy away from mentioning Hyeri and saying, "I miss Deok Sun (Hyeri’s character)."

The majority of the Reply 1988 cast enjoyed a trip to Phuket, where the close and playful dynamic between Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol was especially noticeable, with the two seen teasing and enjoying each other's company.

In other talk shows such as tvN taxi Ryu Jun Yeol mentioned talking about Deok Sun to his mother. Hyeri also during an interview session for Reply 1988 mentioned that Jung Hwan is closer to her ideal type in real life. During the drama concert in 2016, the couple were lovey-dovey with each other and were playfully close. The duo also mentioned each other multiple times in interviews about leaning on each other and working together again.

Hyeri and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed dating

On August 16, 2017 the couple’s agency confirmed the two actors to be dating to the delight of fans.

C-JeS Entertainment, Ryu Jun Yeol's agency, also verified the reports about the actor dating Girl’s Day’s Hyeri. The agency confirmed that Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri have transitioned from being friends to a couple, emphasizing that they are in the early stages of their relationship. They further expressed a request for people to support them warmly as they navigate this early phase of their newfound connection.

DreamT Entertainment, Hyeri's agency, has also confirmed the news, stating that they checked with Hyeri and can affirm that she and Ryu Jun Yeol are currently dating. The confirmation emphasized the transition from being friends to entering into a romantic relationship. Acknowledging that their relationship is still in its early stages, the agency requested that people show warm support as they navigate this new chapter.

Riverside date of the couple and lovestagram moments

The couple was also caught sitting on a bench in winters close to each other which was captured by Korean media outlets prior to their dating news coming out. The couple were sitting by a river enjoying a charming riverside date, all smiles, looking comfortable and cute.

The couple maintained a relatively low profile in 2020, so fans were pleasantly surprised when they simultaneously posted photos on their Instagram accounts that strongly suggested they were together. Speculations arose among fans, with many guessing that Hyeri and Jun Yeol had gone on a date due to the nature of their pictures. Jun Yeol shared his post on March 31 2021, while Hyeri uploaded hers on April 12 2021.

Lee Hyeri surprises Jun Yeol on his filming set

On Ryu Jun Yeol's 36th birthday, his girlfriend Hyeri pleasantly surprised him by visiting the set of his then upcoming series Money Game, where he stars alongside Chun Woo Hee and Park Jung Min. Hyeri brought a coffee truck for the show's staff, and fans couldn't help but notice the sweet message she wrote on the truck: "To my beloved Ryu Jun Yeol, happy birthday. From your no.1 fan."

Another banner expressed her anticipation for the show's success, playfully mentioning that she bought a plane ticket to grab the Emmy award with the Money Game team next year. A member of the Money Game staff even shared a photo with Hyeri on Instagram stories, playfully captioning it, “Hyeri's boyfriend took this photo.”

