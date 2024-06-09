Know Jang Ki Yong‘s daughter Park So Yi from The Atypical Family: Child actor in See You in My 19th Life, Little Women and more

Park So Yi is winning hearts everywhere with her role as Jang Ki Yong’s daughter, Bok In Ah in The Atypical Family. Many don’t know that she has been acting as a child actress since when she was only 6 years old.

So let’s know her better and look back at her roles as a child actress through the years in movies and K-dramas like See You in My 19th Life, Pawn, Little Women and more.

A look at The Atypical Family’s Park So Yi as a child actor through the years

1. My Country: The New Age

Park So Yi portrays young Seo Yeon, Yang Se Jong’s sister in the historical romance My Country: The New Age, Woo Do Hwan and Kim Seol Hyun co-star.

My Country: The New Age is set at the end of the Goryeo period where two friends who want to take their country ahead get on each other’s bad sides due to opposing ideas. They both fight for their country and people in their own way.

2. Pawn

Taking her career as a child actor ahead, Park So Yi played a pivotal role as the collateral in the comedy-drama film Pawn. She bagged the role after coming first among 300 auditionees for the role of 9-year-old Seung Yi who gets taken as collateral by debt collectors Doo Seok (Sung Dong Il) and Jong-bae (Kim Hee Won) when her mother fails to pay.

But as her mother gets de[orted for being illegally in South Korea, the men end up being guardians for Seung Yi and with time they all form a family-like bond.

3. Deliver Us From Evil

One of the most notable roles played by Park So Yi as a child actor is in the action film Deliver Us From Evil. She portrayed Yoo Min in the movie and her acting earned her a nomination for the Best New Actress in Film at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

Deliver Us From Evil is a binding action movie where an assassin’s life is turned upside down when he gets to know he has a daughter whose existence was unknown to him until the time she is in danger. Moreover, his life is further deteriorated by a man trying to get revenge on him for killing his sibling.

4. Little Women

Little Woman is a thrilling and mindboggling family mystery K-drama where three poor sisters find themselves in the middle of a cut-throat battle for 70 billion won against Korea’s wealthiest family. Park So Yi plays young Oh In Joo, the eldest sister who as an adult is portrayed by Kim Go Eun.

5. JUNG_E

Park So Yi plays young Yun Seo Hyun in the post-apocalyptic science fiction film JUNG_E in 2023. The movie follows Yun Seo Hyun who is trying her best to stop a civil war and save the world by creating an advanced combat AI based on her mother Yun Jung Yi who was a war hero.

6. Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman

Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman is a dark fantasy film where a man who does not have any power to fight or see ghosts earns his living as an exorcist and solves cases with his ‘ghost-like’ intelligence. But it all comes to an end when he gets a dangerous case of possession. Park So Yi portrays Yoo Min, the young girl who is possessed. Her acting was powerful and remarkable in the film.

7. See You in My 19th Life

Park So Yi once again captivated audiences by portraying the lead Shin Hye Sun’s Ban Ji Eun’s younger version. Her charms and innocence shined while perfectly capturing the strong personality of Ban Ji Eun.

See You in My 19th Life is a story of a woman who has supernatural powers to remember her past lives. When her 18th life is abruptly ended she embarks to find a boy she liked then in her 19th life.

Park So Yi is at present portraying Jang Ki Yong’s daughter Bok In Ah in The Atypical Family co-starring Chun Woo Hee and Claudia Kim. Watching her now on screen many would not believe that they might have seen her grow as an actress work after work.

