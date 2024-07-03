Byeon Woo Seok, Chun Woo Hee top actor brand reputation rankings for June; Ma Dong Seok follows

Byeon Woo Seok, Chun Woo Hee, and Ma Dong Seok have secured the top three spots on this month's actor brand reputation rankings, as announced by the Korean Business Research Institute. The rankings were based on an analysis of media coverage, participation levels, interaction metrics, and community engagement for 100 actors involved in dramas, movies, or OTT releases from May 27 to June 27.

Top 5 of actor brand reputation rankings for June

Byeon Woo Seok, who captivated audiences worldwide with his role in the popular drama Lovely Runner, claimed the top spot on this month's list with a brand reputation index of 14,441,257 for June. In May, he secured second place with a brand reputation index of 14,359,529. His Lovely Runner co-star Kim Hye Yoon landed at the sixth spot.

Based on a popular web novel written by Lee Si Eun, the writer of True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that poses the intriguing question: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?" Kim Hye Yoon stars as Im Sol, a devoted fan heartbroken by the death of her favorite star Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok), who travels back in time to alter his fate.

Chun Woo Hee, who recently appeared in both The Atypical Family and The 8 Show, which were released simultaneously, secured second place with a brand reputation index of 7,937,271. In May, she ranked 13th in the rankings.

Meanwhile, Ma Dong Seok maintained his position in third place with a brand reputation index of 5,704,976 for June. Following closely behind, Song Seung Heon, currently starring in The Player 2: Master of Swindlers, secured fourth place with a brand reputation index of 5,326,216.

Lastly, Lee Jung Jae, renowned for his role in Squid Game, rounded out the top five for the month with a brand reputation index of 5,039,651.

Top 30 of actor brand reputation rankings for June

Byeon Woo Seok Chun Woo Hee Ma Dong Seok Song Seung Heon Lee Jung Jae Kim Hye Yoon Song Geon Hee Roh Jeong Eui Son Suk Ku Wi Ha Joon Kang Dong Won Kim Hee Sun Kim Moo Yeol Ji Sung Jang Ki Yong Tang Wei Park Ji Hwan Go Youn Jung Park So Yi Jung Ryeo Won Claudia Kim Park Sang Won Lee Chae Min Gong Yoo Lee Hye Young Ryu Jun Yeol Lee Byung Hun Song Joong Ki Park Seo Joon Ha Jung Woo

