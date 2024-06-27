The Atypical Family’s Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim and more reunite to support co-star Ryu Abe’s play; PICS

The Atypical Family, the fantasy romance that concluded not long ago became one of the most buzzworthy dramas recently.

The cast of The Atypical Family Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim, and more recently reunited to watch and support co-star Ryu Abel’s stage play. Later, Claudia Kim posted photos with the cast.

Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim, and more had a small The Atypical Family reunion to support co-star Ryu Abel's play

On June 27, 2024, KST Claudia Kim who played the role of Jang Ki Yong’s sister Bok Dong Hee in The Atypical Family posted photos of their reunion.

The Atypical Family’s Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Claudia Kim, Choi Kwang Rok, and Choi Seung Yoon reunited yesterday to watch and support co-star Ryu Abel’s stage play. Ryu Abel played Chun Woo Hee’s younger sister Grace in the fantasy romance K-drama.

Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee were the main leads of The Atypical Family who portrayed Bok Gwi Ju and Do Dae Hae respectively. Meanwhile, Choi Kwang Rok was seen as Noh Hyung Tae, Do Dae Hae’s uncle.

See The Atypical Reunion pics posted by Claudia Kim here:

Fans were elated to see The Atypical Family’s cast reunited once again. Later, Claudia Kim also shared a warming photo of the cast when they went for a bite

Know more about Jang Ki Yong

Jang Ki Yong is one of the most beloved South Korean actors who recently captivated audiences with his first role after his military discharge in The Atypical Family.

Jang Ki Yong is known for his moving presence on the screen. Some of his noted K-dramas are Now, We Are Breaking Up, My Roommate is a Gumiho, Search: WWW, Come and Hug Me, Born Again, and Kill It.

Know Chun Woo Hee

Chun Woo Hee is a rising South Korean actress. She has given memorable performances across K-dramas and movies. She is noted for her role in the popular horror movie The Wailing.

She recently appeared in the K-drama The 8 Show and captivated fans worldwide. Her other noted K-drama is Be Melodramatic.

