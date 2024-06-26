Choi Woo Shik for Best Actor, Park Bo Young for Best Actress, and more earn 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards nominations; Full list inside

Blue Dragon Series Awards is returning this year with an exciting nominee list. In 2022, following the explosive popularity of OTT (over-the-top) content, Korea’s first awards ceremony for series was launched. Blue Dragon Film Awards, which is an esteemed ceremony in South Korea brought the the Blue Dragon Series Awards, recognizing new talents growing in the OTT platforms.

3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards unveils full nominee list

On June 26, the full list of nominations for the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards was revealed. The nominees were selected through online voting from June 10 to 25. This year’s nominations include those original contents which were released between June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024. 

Here’s the full list of nominations for the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards:

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

  • Tiffany Young ( Uncle Samsik )
  • Kwak Sun Young ( Moving )
  • Yeom Hye Ran ( Mask Girl )
  • Geum Hae Na ( A Shop for Killers )
  • Lee Joo Young ( The 8 Show )
Best New Actor

Best New Actress

  • Go Yoon Jung ( Moving )
  • Kim Hye Joon ( A Shop for Killers )
  • Jeon So Nee ( Parasyte: The Grey )
  • Lee Yul Eum ( The 8 Show )
  • Jang Da Ah ( Pyramid Game )

Best Drama

  •  A Killer Paradox 
  •  Mask Girl 
  •  Moving 
  •  Daily Dose of Sunshine 
  •  LTNS 

Best Male Entertainer

  • Dex ( Zombieverse )
  • Shin Dong Yup ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
  • Cho Sae Ho ( Super Rich in Korea )
  • Ji Suk Jin ( Bro & Marble in Dubai )
  • Code Kunst ( My Sibling’s Romance )

Best Female Entertainer

  • Park Ji Yoon ( Crime Scene Returns )
  • Lee Soo Ji ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
  • Jang Do Yeon ( High School Mystery Club 3 )
  • Joo Hyun Young ( Crime Scene Returns )
  • Pungja ( Be My Side 3 )

Best New Male Entertainer

  • Kwak Joon Bin ( The Devil’s Plan )
  • Ahn Do Gyu ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
  • Jeong Sewoon ( 19/20 )
  • Jonathan ( Zombieverse )
  • Joo Woo Jae ( Witch Hunt 2023 )
Best New Female Entertainer

  • Miyeon ( My Sibling’s Romance )
  • Uhm Ji Yoon ( Comedy Royale )
  • Yoon Gai ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
  • Ji Ye Eun ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
  • Patricia ( My Sibling’s Romance )

Best Variety Show

  •  The Devil’s Plan 
  •  The Community 
  •  SNL Korea Season 5 
  •  My Sibling’s Romance 
  •  Crime Scene Returns 

The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards is scheduled to commence on July 19, 8:30 p.m. KST (5:00 p.m. IST).

