Choi Woo Shik for Best Actor, Park Bo Young for Best Actress, and more earn 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards nominations; Full list inside
3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards day inches closer. Ahead of the much-anticipated ceremony, the nominee list has been unveiled. Read on to check it out.
Blue Dragon Series Awards is returning this year with an exciting nominee list. In 2022, following the explosive popularity of OTT (over-the-top) content, Korea’s first awards ceremony for series was launched. Blue Dragon Film Awards, which is an esteemed ceremony in South Korea brought the the Blue Dragon Series Awards, recognizing new talents growing in the OTT platforms.
3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards unveils full nominee list
On June 26, the full list of nominations for the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards was revealed. The nominees were selected through online voting from June 10 to 25. This year’s nominations include those original contents which were released between June 1, 2023, to May 31, 2024.
Here’s the full list of nominations for the 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards:
Best Actor
- Choi Woo Shik (A Killer Paradox)
- Ryu Jun Yeol (The 8 Show)
- Ryu Seung Ryong (Moving)
- Im Siwan (Boyhood)
- Byun Yo Han (Uncle Samsik)
Best Actress
- Park Bo Young (Daily Dose of Sunshine)
- Han Hyo Joo ( Moving )
- Chun Woo Hee ( The 8 Show )
- Ahn Eun Jin ( Goodbye Earth )
- Esom ( LTNS )
Best Supporting Actor
- Ahn Jae Hong ( Mask Girl )
- Kim Sung Kyun ( Moving )
- Lee Hee Joon ( A Killer Paradox )
- Seo Hyun Woo ( A Shop for Killers )
- Lee Kyu Hyung ( Uncle Samsik )
Best Supporting Actress
- Tiffany Young ( Uncle Samsik )
- Kwak Sun Young ( Moving )
- Yeom Hye Ran ( Mask Girl )
- Geum Hae Na ( A Shop for Killers )
- Lee Joo Young ( The 8 Show )
Best New Actor
- Kim Woo Seok ( Night Has Come )
- Noh Jae Won ( Daily Dose of Sunshine )
- Lee Si Woo ( Boyhood )
- Lee Jung Ha ( Moving )
- Choi Hyun Wook ( High Cookie )
Best New Actress
- Go Yoon Jung ( Moving )
- Kim Hye Joon ( A Shop for Killers )
- Jeon So Nee ( Parasyte: The Grey )
- Lee Yul Eum ( The 8 Show )
- Jang Da Ah ( Pyramid Game )
Best Drama
- A Killer Paradox
- Mask Girl
- Moving
- Daily Dose of Sunshine
- LTNS
Best Male Entertainer
- Dex ( Zombieverse )
- Shin Dong Yup ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
- Cho Sae Ho ( Super Rich in Korea )
- Ji Suk Jin ( Bro & Marble in Dubai )
- Code Kunst ( My Sibling’s Romance )
Best Female Entertainer
- Park Ji Yoon ( Crime Scene Returns )
- Lee Soo Ji ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
- Jang Do Yeon ( High School Mystery Club 3 )
- Joo Hyun Young ( Crime Scene Returns )
- Pungja ( Be My Side 3 )
Best New Male Entertainer
- Kwak Joon Bin ( The Devil’s Plan )
- Ahn Do Gyu ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
- Jeong Sewoon ( 19/20 )
- Jonathan ( Zombieverse )
- Joo Woo Jae ( Witch Hunt 2023 )
Best New Female Entertainer
- Miyeon ( My Sibling’s Romance )
- Uhm Ji Yoon ( Comedy Royale )
- Yoon Gai ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
- Ji Ye Eun ( SNL Korea Season 5 )
- Patricia ( My Sibling’s Romance )
Best Variety Show
- The Devil’s Plan
- The Community
- SNL Korea Season 5
- My Sibling’s Romance
- Crime Scene Returns
The 3rd Blue Dragon Series Awards is scheduled to commence on July 19, 8:30 p.m. KST (5:00 p.m. IST).
