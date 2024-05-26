3 years of Hyeri, Jang Ki Yong’s My Roommate Is a Gumiho: Why this fantasy rom-com K-drama deserves a spot on your watchlist

Hyeri and Jang Ki Yong's fantasy rom-com K-drama My Roommate Is a Gumiho marked its 3rd anniversary since its release today, on May 26th. The series depicts the romantic journey between a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox named Shin Woo Yeo (Jang Ki Yong) and a female college student named Lee Dam, who accidentally ingests Shin Woo-Yeo's magical bead.

In Korean folklore, a Gumiho, or nine-tailed fox, is a mythical creature. Based on an original webtoon, the story revolves around a male Gumiho's quest to become human after centuries of existence. However, when his fox bead is inadvertently taken by a female college student, they find themselves living together in his house, embarking on a journey to try and solve this unexpected situation. On its 3-year anniversary, let's take a look at the top reasons it should be on your binge list.

Light-hearted rom-com

My Roommate Is a Gumiho offers a delightful blend of fantasy and romantic comedy, following the misadventure of college student Lee Dam (portrayed by Girl's Day's Hyeri), who unwittingly ingests a magical bead. The bead belongs to Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), a 999-year-old nine-tailed fox striving to attain human form with the aid of the bead. Mutually, they opt to live together while Woo Yeo devises a plan to reclaim the bead from Lee Dam.

The drama is surprisingly hilarious! While it delivers on the heart-fluttering and sweet moments, it also dives headfirst into comedy, sometimes bordering on the silly side. But that's what makes it so enjoyable—it never fails to bring a smile to your face. The leads share fantastic chemistry, making every scene they're in together utterly swoon-worthy. Their dynamic is pure fun and entertainment. So, if you're looking for something whimsical and amusing, My Roommate Is a Gumiho is an absolute must-watch!

Roommates to lovers

As Lee Dam accidentally swallows the magical bead crucial for Shin Woo Yeo's transformation into a human, they find themselves spending more time together. In a twist, they end up living under the same roof as Woo Yeo, who tries to retrieve the bead from Lee Dam.

If you're craving a K-drama that blends humor and romance seamlessly with a cliche trope done well, My Roommate Is a Gumiho is a must-watch. With its accidental roommate living together plot, you're in for plenty of laughs as a nine-tailed fox and a college student adjust to living together.

The romance is heartwarming, and the addition of supernatural elements adds an exciting twist to the storyline. Whether you're a rom-com enthusiast or simply seeking a feel-good series, this one hits the mark. Plus, be prepared for some side-splitting moments, especially when Dam encounters Woo Yeo's Gumiho form for the first time—it's comedy gold!

Hyeri as Jang Ki Yong’s savior

When Lee Dam unintentionally swallows Woo Yeo’s fox bead, she inadvertently becomes the master of his destiny. To safeguard the bead and seize the opportunity to remain close to her, Woo Yeo insists that Lee Dam move into his house. As their contrasting worlds intertwine, a sweet romance blossoms, accompanied by a series of amusing mishaps.

Lee Dam playfully teases Woo Yeo about the generation gap between them, adding to the charm of their budding relationship. Together, they try to figure out a way, with Dam taking the lead multiple times.

Jang Ki Yong fully embodies the ancient and strikingly handsome gumiho, Shin Woo Yeo, with finesse. Woo Yeo's character is layered, profound, and introspective, a departure from Jang Ki Yong's previous typical roles. Yet, in true Jang Ki Yong fashion, he masterfully portrays a range of emotions, ultimately tugging at the heartstrings of viewers. His character's awkwardness is beautifully complemented by Hyeri's vibrant energy as the spirited Lee Dam, resulting in an irresistible on-screen dynamic.

