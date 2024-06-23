The Atypical Family ended its course on June 9 after a successful run over 12 episodes which first began airing at the start of May this year. Starring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong, the SLL production was an anticipated release for being a mixture of fantasy and thrill, the return of Chun Woo Hee's swindler act as well as the return drama of Jang Ki Yong post his military discharge.

With an average of 3.7 nationwide and 4.4 regional (Seoul) rating, the drama managed to be a hit globally catching the attention of international fans thanks to its emotional and fulfilling storyline which provided an open end and allowed the fans to explore various interpretations.

About The Atypical Family

The K-drama, backed by the production team behind hits like King the Land, Reborn Rich, Welcome to Samdal-ri, and more is behind the creation of this show starring Jang Ki Yong, Chun Woo Hee, Park Soyi, Claudia Kim, and Go Doo Shim, in key roles. The Atypical Family is the story of the Bok family which has interesting superpowers that are slowly vanishing. Their lives take a turn as a con woman saunters in and takes over, while Bok Gwi Ju and Do Da Hae play a unique game of love.

Chun Woo Hee’s Interview for The Atypical Family

In my second chat with the skilled actress, I dug deeper into understanding her roles and how her chemistry with fellow actors flourished in The Atypical Family. Moreover, Chun Woo Hee talked about returning to a trickster role following our chat about Delightfully Deceitful. Check out the full conversation below.

The last time we spoke you told me how you went for a fascinating role. This time around what bit about The Atypical Family did you find the most interesting?

I'm very interested in family love and value family affection and communication, so I've wanted to do a family story. It was interesting to me that the series was a fantasy story that showed the importance of being present in a modern world where we don't focus on the present.

If you had the opportunity to choose a realistic superpower that would help you in your daily life, what would you like to have?

I'd like to have the superpower of teleportation. It would be great for going to the set or when traveling.

Within your expansive filmography, Be Melodramatic comes out on top as my favorite. How have you grown since portraying a young drama screenwriter?

It's hard to articulate how I've grown through a character in Be Melodramatic. However, every work is meaningful to me, and I feel like I've expanded my horizons each time.

After having played a con artist previously, did playing Do Da Hae come easily to you this time? What difficulties, if any, did you have while portraying her?

Although I played a con artist in my previous work, the structure of the show and the characterization are completely different. Maybe it was more about the act of fraud in the last piece, but this time it's more about the psychology of fraud. It wasn't difficult, but there were a lot of emotional scenes, so I cared not to lose my concentration in every moment.

Now that two of your projects are about to air in similar timelines, does your worry about a response get doubled or does it halve?

There were several occasions where my work over the years has been released in similar timelines, which I'm always grateful for. Each time, it was a different genre and a different character, so I believe it presented various fun and charms to the public.

Having to evoke an almost motherly instinct towards Bok Ina’s character, was it tough as your first time?

I didn't approach it as a maternal instinct. Rather, I see Ina and Da Hae as more like friends who understand each other's feelings. I have a nephew, and he doesn't care about age, he just thinks of me as a friend. I also worked with Soyi like a friend and treated her like my niece.

I treated Park Soyi as my niece - Chun Woo Hee about playing Do Da Hae's role

This is your first time working with Jang Ki Yong. What was your first impression of each other?

It turned out that he had me on his list of actors he wanted to work with. Portraying a single dad must have been a difficult choice for a comeback piece, but he has great courage and passion. He was just as passionate on set, and we had great chemistry, so the acting was really fun.

If you also had a similar power as Bok Gwi Ju, which happy moment of yours would you like to return to?

I am happiest right in this moment. If I go back to any happy moment, it will fade as soon as I do. I don't need to go back.

If you had the opportunity to work with any of your past co-actors again, who would it be and why?

I always want to reunite with all the actors I've worked with in my previous work because I have only good memories of them. Among them, I would like to see Han Suk Kyu in another work. He always says a lot of good and inspiring things, and I would like to see him again in a different genre or role than the previous one.

Have you had the chance to check out any Indian projects and would you be open to acting in one someday?

I'm glad that I can watch Indian productions on OTT and in movies these days more than before. I always welcome international projects. If there is a good project, I'd like to work on it.

