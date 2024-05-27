The Atypical Family Ep 7-8 Review: Chun Woo Hee's budding relationship with Jang Ki Yong and Park So Yi is heartwarming

The Atypical Family starring Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee is an ongoing fantasy romance which tells the story of a family with super powers. With the latest episode, the drama managed to garner its highest viewership ratings yet. Here is a detailed review of episodes 7 and 8.

The Atypical Family review

Name: The Atypical Family

Release date: May 4

When: The show airs every Saturday and Sunday

Cast: Chun Woo Hee, Jang Ki Yong, Claudia Kim, Go Doo Shim, Kim Su Hyun

Director: Jo Hyun Taek

Writer: Joo Hwa Mi

Plot

The drama tells the story of a mysterious family, with its members having different supernatural abilities. Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members also slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entry into their home, things slowly start to change.

Recap of Episodes 7 and 8

Episode 7 picks up from the wedding which is called off when Do Da Hae reveals that she is a fraud. Bok Gwi Joo feels defeated and decides to maintain distance from her. But he is stuck in a loop and keeps going back to the past to the times he spent with her.

Bok In A is bullied by her classmates and she ends up going to the sauna where Do Da Hae lives. This gives Do Da Hae's foster mother new ideas for extracting money from their family. Do Da Hae returns Bok In A to Gwi Joo and he tells her that he'll never see her again. But the Gwi Joo from the future comes to this moment and asks Do Da Hae to go to him and ask him to save his sister. They end up saving Bok Gwi Joo's sister.

Gwi Joo is sure that he needs to spend time with Do Da Hae in order to figure out the situation. He makes a deal with her mother that he'll pay to spend time with her. Bok In A comes to meet Da Hae again. Gwi Joo discovers that he is actually the one who saved Do Da Hae all those years ago.

Positives

The drama builds up on the romance angle between Jang Ki Yong and Chun Woo Hee. It slowly builds up on their relationship and adds a focus on their relationship dynamic. The drama finally pays attention more to their plot rather than developing side plots involving the main leads' family members. While the supporting characters' plots also continue, the latest episodes do not spend as much time on them and rather move the main story forward.

The relationship between Bok In A and Do Da Hae is the sweetest. It is perhaps the warmest and loveliest part of the story; even more than the main romance. In A finds a friend and a caring adult in Da Hae and Da Hae finds a companion who knows everything even without telling.

Bok Dong Hee's character also becomes more tolerable as she and Kang Grace slowly become a little warm towards each other.

Negatives

There are not many negatives with the latest episodes. The drama is mostly enjoyable.

The story keeps playing the same flashback and keeps mentioning the same incident throughout the episodes. This becomes repetitive and a little irritating. The same fire incident has been mentioned over and over again for quite a few number of episodes now. Understandably it is an important moment in the timeline but it can become boring pretty soon. Additionally, Bok Gwi Joo's incessant mentioning and questioning of the same thing over and over again feels like a broken record.

Kim Su Hyun's acting leaves much to be desired. Maybe it was a directional choice for her character to be loud and over the top.

Final Review

Episodes 7 and 8 of The Atypical Family is an enjoyable and fun watch. The episodes have everything from romance to family drama and comedy. The episodes feature quite a few number of heartwarming moments which makes it a wholesome show. Moreover, there is a building excitement about the future and the past both which makes the viewers wait for the upcoming episodes keenly.

