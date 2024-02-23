Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun led Exhuma dominates 2024 box office with record-breaking pre-sale numbers

Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun's latest thriller film, Exhuma, is making waves in the film industry, breaking records with its stellar pre-sale numbers. Despite facing tough international competition with Hollywood hits like Dune: Part Two and Wonka, the movie has held the top spot in advance reservations for five consecutive days.

Exhuma records historic pre-bookings

The much-anticipated thriller film Exhuma, starring Lee Do Hyun and Kim Go Eun, has achieved unprecedented success, setting new records in the 2024 film landscape. The movie boasts an impressive 54% real-time reservation rate, coupled with a staggering 369.99 million advance bookings, a testament to the fervent anticipation among audiences.

Even in the face of international competition from major releases like Dune: Part Two and Wonka, Exhuma has maintained its dominance, securing the top spot in advance reservations for an impressive five consecutive days. This remarkable achievement reflects the buzz and excitement surrounding the film.

Having premiered at the prestigious 74th Berlin International Film Festival in the Forum section on February 16, 2024, Exhuma garnered attention on the global stage as well. A week later, on February 22, the movie made its theatrical debut in South Korean cinemas, further solidifying its impact on the cinematic landscape. With its stellar pre-sale numbers and critical acclaim, Exhuma promises to be a cinematic powerhouse in 2024, captivating audiences with its thrilling narrative and exceptional performances.

More details about Exhuma

Exhuma, a 2024 South Korean mystery thriller directed by Jang Jae Hyun, delves into the eerie consequences of exhuming a grave harboring a sinister presence. The film stars Choi Min Sik, Kim Go Eun, Yoo Hae Jin, and Lee Do Hyun, delivering captivating performances that immerse viewers in the chilling narrative.

Exhuma is captivating audiences with its meticulous portrayal of Korean shamanism and supernatural occurrences. Choi Min Sik's portrayal of geomancer Kim Sang Deok, alongside Kim Go Eun and Lee Do Hyun's roles as talented shamans, adds depth to the storyline.

Despite its immersive experience and strong performances, Exhuma faces criticism for its plot execution. However, the film's realistic depiction of traditional rituals and meticulous attention to detail elevates its horror elements, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

