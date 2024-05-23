Lee Da In's father under fire after leaked recording reveals his plans to exploit Lee Seung Gi for dept repayment

Lee Seung Gi's father-in-law, Lim Yeong Gyu, is embroiled in controversy following the release of a damaging recording. The recording, aired on MBC’s investigative news program captures Lee Da In’s father discussing plans to exploit the singer for debt repayment.

On May 23, MBC's investigative news program, Silhwatamsadae, released a damning recording implicating Lim Yeong Gyu, the father-in-law of popular singer and actor Lee Seung Gi. The recording has sparked widespread outrage and concern among fans and the public alike.

In the audio clip, Lim Yeong Gyu can be heard discussing his intention to leverage his son-in-law, Lee Seung Gi, to settle his own financial debts. When pressed by a creditor about repaying his obligations, Lim shockingly suggested that Lee Seung Gi might be the one to shoulder his debt burden, stating, "Lee Seung Gi might be the one to take care of this (debt). I’m more comfortable with that."

The conversation further reveals Lim Yeong Gyu's explicit plan to exploit Lee Seung Gi financially. He was heard saying, "I heard he told (redacted actor). That's why I need to take money from that bastard (Lee Seung Gi)."

This revelation has confirmed the fears of many of Lee Seung Gi’s fans, who had been wary of his marriage to Lee Da In due to her parents' notorious reputation. Lee Da In’s parents are infamous in South Korea for their involvement in some of the country's most egregious financial fraud cases. Her step-father has previously served time in prison for fraud-related crimes.

The recording has not only tainted Lim Yeong Gyu's image further but has also raised concerns about the potential impact on Lee Seung Gi's career and personal life. Fans and the general public are now calling for a thorough investigation and urging Lee Seung Gi to protect himself from such exploitative intentions.

About Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In’s relationship

Lee Seung Gi and Lee Da In began dating in 2020, confirmed their relationship in May 2021, and faced public backlash due to her family's legal issues. They overcame breakup rumors in 2022, announced their marriage in February 2023, wed in April 2023, and welcomed their first child in February 2024.

