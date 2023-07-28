Will Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy reunite? Vagabond star talks about possibility of K-drama's season 2

Lee Seung Gi opens up about the possibilities of the K-drama Vagabond's return. During an Interview he did in Thailand, The Law Cafe actor Lee Seung Gi spoke about the plans of making season 2 of Vagabond. The thriller K-drama Vagabond was aired in 2019 starring Bae Suzy, Tae Yoo, and Lee Seung Gi leaving fans with so many unanswered questions. Fans can not hold back their excitement after hearing about the K-drama directly from Lee Seung Gi.

Will Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy reunite?

Action thriller Vagabond was a huge success in 2019 which left fans in awe given its absurd ending. One of the most anticipated season 2 of a K-drama was never confirmed but viewers still had some hope left. During an interview Lee Seung Gi opened up about Vagabond and if there is any possibility of the next season of the K-drama. Lee Seung Gi said, "For season 2 we are still continuously discussing internally. We are still talking about producing season 2, not in the future but surely someday." Hearing about Vagabond from Lee Seung Gi, the news has induced excitement among fans and viewers, leaving them wondering whether Bae Suzy will reunite with the actor or not. Previously Lee Seung Gi had shown his interest in filming season 2 and fans only wished for it to come true.

About Vagabond

Vagabond was a story about a stuntman Cha Dal Gun played by Lee Seung Gi who aspires to become an action actor while raising his young nephew Cha Hoon. For a Taekwondo exhibition in Morocco, Cha Hoon took a flight from Incheon Airport which crashed. Cha Dal Gun recognized a man in public who had been on the same flight and was convinced that there was someone behind this accident. Go Hae Ri played by Bae Suzy was an NIS agent working at the Korean embassy in Morocco as an undercover agent. Cha Dal Gun turned to Go Hae Ri for help as she was in charge of helping the bereaved families from the flight. Cha Dal Gun soon found a bigger and more in-depth conspiracy behind the accident. The ending did not have proper closure which left fans dumbfounded and that is when the hope of a season 2 began.

