Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon recreate photo booth pictures from Ep 3 of series for Salon Drip 2

Lovely Runner's stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are bringing back the iconic moments from episode 3 in their upcoming Salon Drip 2 episode, airing today, May 27th. Fans can't wait for this special appearance, anticipating fun interactions and memorable moments.

Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon recreate photos

Lovely Runner's stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon recreated their memorable photo booth scenes from episode 3 in fresh stills for their upcoming appearance on the talk show Salon Drip 2. In episode 2, we learned that Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) harbored feelings for Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) long before she even took notice of him. Determined to win a medal before confessing his feelings, he reassures her that everything will turn out fine. Sol, placing her trust in him, remains unaware of the potential consequences of their actions.

In a heartwarming turn of events, in episode 3 Sun Jae indeed wins a medal and musters up the courage to ask Sol out on a delightful date with food and photos. Throughout their time together, he makes several endearing attempts to express his feelings, leaving everyone's hearts aflutter, except for Sol's, who remains oblivious. However, when Sol suggests capturing some adorable moments in the photo booth, Sun Jae initially hesitates. Eventually, he gives in to her request and even draws a heart on Sol's cheek, leaving her all flustered.

The dynamic duo, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, recreated the exact photo booth pictures, including the iconic heart cheek pose, for their stills during Salon Drip 2. Check out the cute photos below!

More about Lovely Runner

On May 24, 2024, the YouTube channel of TEO Universe released a teaser for the upcoming episode, generating excitement among fans. The clip showcases the captivating dynamic between the lead couple of Lovely Runner, heightening anticipation for the broadcast which will release today at 6 PM KST.

This chemistry is clearly evident in the teaser for the talk show as well. For those who might not be familiar, Salon Drip 2 is a popular South Korean comedy talk show hosted by the renowned comedian Jang Do Yeon.

Watch the episode teaser here-

In the released teaser, host Jang Do Yeon appeared visibly excited to have the couple on her show, catching the actors off-guard with a sudden, "Are you two dating?" Kim Hye Yoon playfully passed the question to Byeon Woo Seok, who responded with a cheeky "No comment," eliciting happy cheers from everyone.

Fans found this exchange particularly amusing, as discussions about dating are rarely open in the South Korean entertainment industry. The candid conversation between the stars and the host adds to the excitement of viewers eager to witness more of the duo's interactions and chemistry on the variety show. Salon Drip 2 will premiere later today at 2:30 PM IST.

