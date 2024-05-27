Lovely Runner with cast Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon top buzzworthy drama and actor rankings for third consecutive week

Once again, Lovely Runner and its talented cast, including leading stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, dominate the charts as the most buzzworthy drama and actors for the third week in a row.

Maintaining its stronghold at the top, Lovely Runner continues to reign supreme on the weekly rankings by Good Data Corporation, which meticulously gathers data from a plethora of sources including news articles, blogs, online communities, videos, and social media discussions about both ongoing and upcoming dramas.

Most buzzworthy drama and its cast for the week

tvN's Lovely Runner once again secures its position as the most buzzworthy drama, maintaining its reign at the top spot for the third consecutive week in both drama and actor rankings. Not only does Lovely Runner lead the pack as the most buzzworthy drama, but its talented leads also maintain their dominance on the list of most buzzworthy actors.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon retain their coveted positions at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the third consecutive week, while their co-star Song Geon Hee continues to hold steady at No. 7.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

JTBC's The Atypical Family maintains its strong presence at No. 2 on the drama list this week, while its stars Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong ascend to impressive positions at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively, on the actor list.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, tvN's The Midnight Romance in Hagwon retains its position at No. 3 on the drama list, with leads Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon securing notable ranks at No. 4 and No. 6, respectively, on the actor list.

In its concluding week of airing, MBC's Chief Detective 1958 maintained its strong presence at No. 4 on the drama list, while its star Lee Je Hoon secured the No. 9 spot on the actor list. Additionally, ENA's Crash and KBS 2TV's Dare to Love Me made impressive debuts at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, on the drama list this week.

Top 10 TV dramas that generated the most buzz

tvN’s Lovely Runner JTBC’s The Atypical Family tvN’s The Midnight Romance in Hagwon MBC’s Chief Detective 1958 JTBC’s Frankly Speaking KBS2’s Beauty and Mr. Romantic SBS’ The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection ENA’s Crash KBS2’s Dare to Love Me MBN’s Missing Crown Prince

Top 10 K-drama actors that generated to most buzz

While the drama list is exclusive to series airing on broadcast television, the newly integrated actor list now encompasses cast members from OTT shows as well. This week, Uncle Samsik star Song Kang Ho secured a notable position at No. 10 on the actor list.

Byeon Woo Seok of Lovely Runner Kim Hye Yoon of Lovely Runner Chun Woo Hee of The Atypical Family Jung Ryeo Won of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Jang Ki Yong of The Atypical Family Wi Ha Joon of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon Song Geon Hee of Lovely Runner Go Kyung Pyo of Frankly Speaking Lee Je Hoon of Chief Detective 1958 Song Kang Ho of Uncle Samsik

ALSO READ: Will Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok’s Lovely Runner have happy ending? 5 Easter eggs hints at potential wedding in finale