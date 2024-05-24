Are Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok dating in real life? Here’s what the stars have to say

Salon Drip 2 has released teasers and stills for their upcoming episode featuring the stars of Lovely Runner, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. The episode is set to air on Monday, May 27, 2024, at 6 pm KST, 2:30 PM IST. Both Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok are currently captivating audiences in the tvN romance drama Lovely Runner.

Viewers of Lovely Runner have fallen head over heels for Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon in their roles as Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, respectively. The duo's chemistry, both on and off-screen, has captivated fans, making it hard not to ship them when they're so adorable together.

Now, fans are eagerly awaiting an episode of Salon Drip, set to air a day before the finale of Lovely Runner. The preview and stills of the show alone have left fans in a frenzy of excitement and anticipation.

Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon answer question about dating and more in teaser

On May 24th, the TEO channel treated subscribers to a sneak peek with a video titled Salon Drip with Byeon Woo Seok X Kim Hye Yoon | Salon Drip 2 Bonus. This preview offers viewers an early glimpse ahead of the main broadcast scheduled for May 27th.

In the teaser MC Jang Do Yeon introduced them with excitement, exclaiming, "We finally get to meet them in person! You are my star." Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon then entered, showcasing the passport photo poses from their drama, and Jang Do Yeon got excited by the duo’s mere eye contact representing all the fans.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, who portray Sun Jae and Im Sol in Lovely Runner, their vibrant chemistry made it feel as if they had stepped right out of the drama. In the next segment of the preview, Kim Hye Yoon expressed that she had frequent newfound emotions, describing feeling like only the two of them were left on this earth, referring to herself and Byeon Woo Seok. Byeon Woo Seok chimed in, adding, "It felt like a space just for the two of us. I cried tears of happiness. Every time I felt that way, I wanted to hug Hye Yoon."

Throughout the entire clip, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon shared moments that exuded real couple vibes. Even the host, Jang Do Yeon, couldn't deny their chemistry, leading her to ask if they were really dating.

When asked, Kim Hye Yoon deferred to Byeon Woo Seok to answer, to which he cheekily replied, "No comment." The question and Byeon Woo Seok's playful response didn't just send Lovely Runner fans into a meltdown, but also had the Salon Drip crew buzzing with excitement

During the show, Byeon Woo Seok playfully imitated Im Sol's iconic comic dance that she did for Tae Sung (Song Geon Hee), singing "I Like Sol" while joyfully dancing. Kim Hye Yoon responded with a shy smile, asking, "What are you doing?" Later, Kim Hye Yoon remarked, "It's suddenly hot," to which Byeon Woo Seok teasingly replied, "I can't look at Hye Yoon," adding to the atmosphere of excitement.

From the preview alone, there are countless heart-fluttering moments between the two. While it might just be fanservice, fans are eagerly devouring every moment of it.

Watch it below-

Salon Drip 2 drops stills starring Byeon Woo Seok Kim Hye Yoon

Salon Drip 2 also released some heart-fluttering stills of Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok. In the images, they are seen smiling and giggling as they interact with host Jang Do Yeon. Their radiant appearances and the way they exchange glances and shy smiles in the photos reflect their incredible chemistry as co-stars.

The duo has been winning hearts in Lovely Runner with their exceptional storyline and the genuine, natural chemistry they exude on the show, amassing a huge fanbase. As fans eagerly await the finale of Lovely Runner, scheduled to air on May 28th, they can also look forward to the airing of Salon Drip 2 on May 27th at 6 PM KST, where they can see more of Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok's delightful interactions.