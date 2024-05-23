Lovely Runner's fans crash website while buying finale group viewing tickets with cast Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok

The popularity of Lovely Runner caused the CGV website server to crash as fans hurried to buy tickets for group viewings of the finale episode. On Wednesday, May 22, ticket sales for the tvN drama, starring Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and more, began through the CGV website and app at 6 PM KST, 2:30 PM IST.

Lovely Runner’s popularity causes website crash

The website unexpectedly crashed as a huge number of fans tried to secure tickets for the finale viewing event with the cast including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub. Connectivity issues arose around 5:40 PM KST, just before ticket sales commenced. With the website unable to handle the surge in traffic, a message appeared on screens, apologizing for the delay saying the service connection was experiencing delays due to high traffic. It read, “We appreciate your patience."

Despite the circumstances, tickets for the Lovely Runner finale episode screening across four theaters sold out rapidly, leaving many fans who couldn't secure tickets feeling envious. The 1000 tickets for the final episode viewing event of tvN's Lovely Runner, featuring the cast, sold out instantly, overwhelming the server and causing it to crash.

The Lovely Runner group viewing event aimed to reciprocate the immense love fans have shown for the show since its premiere in April. In line with this sentiment, ticket prices were set at an affordable rate of 1000 KRW. However, reports indicate that brokers acquired multiple tickets through on-site reservations, bypassing the need to log in via the CGV website or app. They further increased the prices from 1000 KRW to 300,000 KRW

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner follows the story of Ryu Sun Jae, a renowned K-pop idol who is part of the group ECLIPSE portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok. Sun Jae who enjoys adoration from thousands of fans but meets a tragic end. Kim Hye Yoon plays the character of Im Sol, a devoted admirer of Ryu Sun Jae. Im Sol discovers solace in his music following a devastating accident that cuts short her aspirations of becoming a film director.

In this time-slip romance drama, Im Sol embarks on a journey back 15 years in time with the mission to prevent her beloved celebrity's untimely tragic death in the present. The final two episodes of Lovely Runner are scheduled to air on Monday and Tuesday on TVN and TVING at 8:50 PM KST, 5:20 PM IST.

