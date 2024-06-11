Lovely Runner’s Byeon Woo Seok will not attend reward vacation, Kim Hye Yoon confirmed to join; Report

Lovely Runner's Byeon Woo Seok is reportedly unable to join the upcoming reward vacation scheduled for June 2024 due to his ongoing Asia fan meet titled Summer Letter. Meanwhile, his co-star Kim Hye Yoon is said to have confirmed her attendance for the vacation. However, the participation of other cast and crew members in the vacation is still awaiting confirmation.

According to OSEN's report on the afternoon of June 11, the cast of tvN's popular drama Lovely Runner is set to embark on a reward vacation to Phuket, Thailand's largest resort, sometime in the middle of this month.

While fans had hoped to see the drama's main leads, Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon, together again, it has been confirmed that Byeon Woo Seok will be unable to attend due to his prior commitment to his Asian tour, Summer Letter. However, Kim Hye Yoon's agency, as reported by OSEN, stated that she is making efforts to adjust her schedule to join the vacation if possible.

The team is currently in the process of finalizing the schedule for the vacation by carefully checking and aligning everyone's availability. While it is anticipated to take place in June, the exact date and the full roster of actors, aside from Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, are yet to be confirmed.

Notably, Lovely Runner boasts a talented cast including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, N.Flying's Lee Seung Hyub, and others. With its compelling storyline, exceptional performances, and remarkable chemistry among the cast, the series has garnered immense popularity among audiences worldwide, solidifying its status as a massive hit.

More about Lovely Runner

The beloved series concluded its successful run on May 28 with a special finale watched live by fans in South Korea, accompanied by the actors in a heartfelt watch-together event. During the event, they reminisced about their favorite moments from the show and expressed gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support, sharing cherished memories together.

The series, Lovely Runner, follows the journey of Im Sol, a loyal fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae. Sol, once a promising film director whose aspirations were shattered by an accident that left her paralyzed, finds solace in Sun Jae's music and his words.

However, tragedy strikes once more when Sun Jae passes away in a devastating accident, leaving Sol heartbroken. But fate takes an unexpected turn when Sol wakes up in a classroom, 15 years in the past, before both her and Sun Jae's accidents. Seeing this as a divine opportunity, Sol resolves to alter the course of destiny for both of them.