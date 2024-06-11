Byeon Woo Seok’s agency confirms actor's absence from Lovely Runner reward vacation due to conflicting fan meeting schedule

Byeon Woo Seok will be absent from Lovely Runner’s reward vacation in Thailand. His agency has already confirmed the reports. On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon is currently aligning her schedules to join the team on a special trip to Phuket.

Byeon Woo Seok will NOT attend Lovely Runner reward vacation in Thailand

On June 11, reports emerged saying that Byeon Woo Seok might not be joining the Lovely Runner team for the reward vacation. Shortly after, his agency Varo Entertainment announced via Korean media outlets that, ‘Byeon Woo Seok will not be able to attend the vacation due to Asian fan meet tour schedule.’

This news has brought much disappointment among the fans as they were looking forward to receiving updates from him on the reward vacation to Thailand.

Kim Hye Yoon confirmed to align schedules to join Lovely Runner team for Thailand trip

Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon’s agency Artist Company confirmed that she is planning to go on the trip. According to their statement, she is currently aligning her schedules as much as possible to participate in the Thailand vacation.

More about Lovely Runner team's reward vacation

Last week, tvN confirmed that they have decided to gift the Lovely Runner team a reward vacation after they worked so hard to make the drama a wild success. It was revealed that the cast and crew will go on a relaxing trip to Phuket, Thailand.

Advertisement

The number of people attending the trip and the exact date are currently being discussed.

More about Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a smash-hit rom-com drama that depicts an intricate story woven with time-travel concepts. Byeon Woo Seok embodies the character of Ryu Sun Jae, the talented main vocals of ECLIPSE and someone with a huge fanbase. Kim Hye Yoon brings depth to the narrative as Im Sol, one of his passionate fans.

When the K-pop idol takes his own life, heartbroken Im Sol mysteriously transports back in time when they were high schoolers. Harboring the thought of preventing his tragic death, she attempts to change his fate in the past timeline.

The additional cast boasts a talent influx of N.Flying member Lee Seung Hyyb, Song Geon Hee, Seo Hye Won, and more. Lovely Runner topped the most buzzworthy drama list of 2024, earning impressive viewership ratings.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Go Kyung Pyo: Exploring actor’s 5 best roles in Reply 1988, Love in Contract, and more