The Roundup actor Ma Dong Seok ties the knot with Ye Jung Hwa at a star studded wedding ceremony

Actors Ma Dong Seok and fitness model-turned-broadcaster Ye Jung Hwa celebrated their wedding on May 26, surrounded by a constellation of stars from various fields. Although the couple legally registered their marriage in 2021, the event took place three years later and was a private affair. However, glimpses of the celebration were shared on social media by celebrity guests.

Star studded guest list of Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa’s wedding ceremony

Photos shared online showcased a star-studded guest list at the wedding, including singers Rain and BoA, couple Baek Ji Young and Jung Suk Won, anchor Kim Ju Ha, actors Ji Sung and Jo Jae Yun, directors Jang Hang Jun and writer Kim Eun Hee, chef Lee Yeon Bok, singer Psy, and many others like Jung Ryeo Won, Han Jung Soo, Yoon Kyung Ho, Son Suk Ku, Wi Ha Jun, Kim Min Kyo, Lee Jun Hyuk, Hyun Bong Sik, rapper Simon D, singer Kim Jong Kook, musician Muzie, comedian Yoo Se Yoon, FTISLAND's Lee Hong Gi, SG Wannabe's Kim Jin Ho, Yun Sung Bin, and singer Jay Park.

Actor Son Suk Ku also uploaded images from the event, including ones with profiler Kwon Il-yong and actor Lim Hyung Jun, adding to the excitement around the star-studded celebration.

Advertisement

A long-time friend of the couple, Hong Seok Cheon, shared his joy on social media by posting photos. He expressed, "It seems my thirty years in broadcasting have truly paid off. It's always comfortable and lovely to meet long-time acquaintances, and it was a truly happy party. Congratulations to Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa on your wedding." He respected their privacy by not sharing images of the bride and groom, as they had requested.

More about Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok, also known as Lee Dong Seok, is a Korean-American actor represented by Big Punch Entertainment. Before transitioning to acting, he used his Western name Don Lee, and worked as a personal trainer for mixed martial artists Mark Coleman and Kevin Randleman. He lived in Ohio and attended Columbus State Community College before returning to South Korea to pursue acting. In 2021, he made his Hollywood debut in the movie Eternals. Ma Dong Seok and health trainer Ye Jung Hwa started dating after joining the same agency, confirming their relationship in November 2016. They registered their marriage in 2021.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Son Suk Ku, Lee Jun Hyuk attend The Roundup co-star Ma Dong Seok’s wedding along with Hyun Bong Sik; See PICS