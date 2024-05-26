Son Suk Ku, Lee Jun Hyuk attend The Roundup co-star Ma Dong Seok’s wedding along with Hyun Bong Sik; See PICS

Ma Dong Seok is one of the most popular South Korean actors in Hollywood and has been wowing audiences with his acting in many movies like Train To Busan, The Roundup, and more.

In the latest developments, Son Suk Ku, Lee Jun Hyuk, Hong Bong Sik, and hip-hop soloist Simon Domonic attended Ma Dong Seok’s wedding.

On May 26, 2024 KST, Son Suk Ku, the famous South Korean actor attended Ma Dong Seok’s wedding to bless his union. Lee Jun Hyuk was also in attendance along with Destined With You actor Hyun Bong Sik and hip-hop artist Simon Dominic.

Interestingly, Son Suk Ku and Lee Jun Hyuk are co-stars of Ma Dong Seok in the popular The Roundup series. Son Suk Ku played the role of the main antagonist Kang Hae Sang in The Roundup in 2022. On the other hand, Lee Jun Hyuk portrayed Joo Sung Cheol in The Roundup: No Way Out in 2023.

All three co-actors were in attendance to shower love and blessings on Ma Dong Seok’s big day. Hyun Bong Sik posted a photo from the wedding just a while ago.

See Son Suk Ku, Lee Jun Hyuk, and Hyun Bong Sik in attendance at Ma Dong Seok’s wedding here:

Meanwhile, Ma Dong Seok marries model-turned-actress Ye Jung Hwa on May 26, 2024, KST in a private wedding ceremony with family and friends. The Outlaws co-stars had registered their marriage officially in 2021.

More about Ma Dong Seok

Ma Dong Seok also known by his American stage name Don Lee is one of the most popular and sought-after South Korean actors. He is also well-known internationally and has played Gilgamesh in Marvel’s Eternals.

Ma Dong Seok recently reprised his role of the monster cop, Ma Seok Do in The Roundup: Punishment. He is also well known for the movies Train to Busan, The Outlaws, Badland Hunters, and The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil among others.

