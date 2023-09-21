'My husband is really kind': Son Ye Jin opens up about her relationship with superstar Hyun Bin

The Crash Landing on You couple made waves when they announced that they were actually dating in real life. The onscreen romance that every viewer wished for became true and the couple eventually ended up marrying and last year were blessed with a baby boy. Son Ye Jin talked about her very private life with her husband on a show recently.

Son Ye Jin talks about husband Hyun Bin

Thirty-Nine actor Son Ye Jin recently appeared as a guest for the popular golfing show on YouTube, Lim Jin Han Class. As this was the first time the actress made an appearance on a show after the birth of her son, she commented on how she felt nervous and excited to greet the fans after so long. While Lim Jin Han and Son Ye Jin went around the golf course, the 41-year-old actor remarked on her husband’s golfing skills and said, “He always gives me advice for golfing. When I need to fix something, he tells me”.

The YouTuber also mentioned how people at the couple's wedding were envious of them and while men commented “Hyun Bin is so lucky”, the women felt that “Son Ye Jin is so lucky”. To this, Son Ye Jin laughed and replied that Hyun Bin got slightly more lucky.

“Hyun Bin is kind” – Son Ye Jin

Secret Garden actor Hyun Bin is not just about good looks. Internet personality Lim Jin Han praised the actor’s gentlemanly ways and charm. To this Son Ye Jin hilariously replied that her husband should send him a thank you note as he is putting him up on a pedestal. Later when asked if Hyun Bin was really that respectful and kind, Son Ye Jin didn’t think for a second and confirmed, “Yes. He is really kind”. Her cutely praising her husband melted the hearts of the viewers.

Lim Jin Han also spoke about his wish for Hyun Bin to also appear as a guest at his show. The actor assured him that Hyun Bin would also want to come but because he is a perfectionist, he’ll only make an appearance when he’s better.

