NCT WISH debuts with the release of single album WISH and subsequent music video drop for main single

NCT WISH is the latest sub-unit of K-pop boy band NCT. NCT WISH is a Japanese boy band by SM Entertainment. The group’s members were announced last year and it consists of six members: Sion, Yushi, Riku, Ryo, Sakuya, and Jaehee. The group released their pre-debut single on October 8, 2023, titled Hands Up. NCT WISH’s highly anticipated official debut was expected in February of 2024 and the day is today. NCT WISH has finally dropped its debut single album WISH and the music video for the main single of the same name.

NCT WISH debuts with the release of their single album and music video titled, WISH

NCT WISH has dropped music videos of WISH in Korean and Japanese versions, marking their official debut. The single debut album titled WISH like their group name features two songs.

NCT WISH’s latest music video for their main single WISH is a cute and funny precursory video that introduces them to the world. Ryo and Yushi fall from the sky followed by Riku and others, like angels, or cupids, are the roles the six members take in the video. The six members act like cupids and they go over the city shooting people with cupid arrows which makes them fall in love. NCT WISH is a wish that has come true and the members become the harbingers of love for their fans and everyone as they spread love wherever they go.

Advertisement

The song WISH is catchy, happening with hip-hop and popping base with an old-school touch. It is a heart-fluttering dance song with captivating lyrics and groovy background music that makes you want to dance. The hook is what makes the song special. They are entering the K-pop world and with a bang, as they sing we are NCT WISH. The song and the video are like a cupid arrow for the fans and the group members, as with it we will love and support each other. Both versions of WISH’s music video are a bit different, especially at the end, but the main message of spreading love comes through strong with both.

Watch the Japanese version of NCT WISH- WISH here.

More about the final sub-unit of NCT: NCT WISH and their debut album

NCT had announced their plans for a new group of NCT based in different cities of the world. It was later announced the newest NCT group would be a Japanese one and finally, in mid-year of 2023, the members of the group were announced. It was also announced that NCT WISH (Tokyo at that time) would be the last sub-unit. NCT WISH was set to debut in February with their debut single album WISH which would be released in both Korean and Japanese marking their debut in both regions. The group has six members: Sion, Yushi, Riku, Ryo, Sakuya, and Jaehee.

NCT WISH’s debut single album WISH has been released on all music platforms with the music video for the main single WISH in two versions- Japanese and Korean. The album features two songs, Wish and Sail Away, both songs are released in both Japanese and Korean. Sail Away is a bright melody and popping song, with powerful raps and a contrasting vocal harmony. The song is full of energy and makes you groove.

We are very excited about NCT WISH’s debut and hope you are enjoying their debut album as well.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT unveils last sub-unit NCT WISH with teaser; set for simultaneous Korean-Japanese debut in February