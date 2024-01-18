NCT unveils last sub-unit NCT WISH with teaser; set for simultaneous Korean-Japanese debut in February

Confirmed as NCT WISH, the much-anticipated unit, formerly known as NCT NEW TEAM, is set to make a revolutionary debut in both Korea and Japan this coming February. Teasing their arrival, NCT WISH has unveiled captivating teaser photos under the theme WISH for Our WISH as anticipation builds for their debut.

NCT NEW TEAM to debut as NCT WISH in February

In a midnight announcement on January 18, the newest addition to the NCT family, formerly known as NCT NEW TEAM, revealed its official name as NCT WISH. The group, originating from the survival show NCT Universe: LASTART, is a Japanese boy band comprising members Sion, Riku, Yushi, Jaehee, Ryo, and Sakuya. With an average age of 18.3 years, the diverse team released a pre-debut single titled Hands Up in October 2023.

Managed jointly by SM Entertainment and Avex Trax, NCT WISH has been active under the tentative name NCT NEW TEAM since September, even embarking on a pre-debut tour across nine cities in Japan. The group's mission, encapsulated in the name WISH, reflects their aspiration to support the dreams and wishes of their audience through music and love.

SM Entertainment announced that NCT WISH will be the final team under the NCT umbrella, concluding the concept of 'infinite expansion.' The agency revealed plans for a surprise debut in February, emphasizing the group's global presence rooted in Korea and Japan. As NCT's journey takes this new and final turn, fans eagerly anticipate the unique offerings that NCT WISH will bring to the K-pop scene.

More details about NCT WISH

The journey of NCT WISH began with SM Entertainment's ambitious plans for the NCT project in 2016, evolving into a global phenomenon with units based in various cities worldwide. The Japanese subunit, strategically located in Tokyo, was confirmed by SM in December 2022, marking the company's commitment to expanding NCT's international reach.

Selected through a pre-debut survival show titled NCT Universe: Lastart, members Yushi and Sion, along with other talents, joined the ranks of NCT NEW TEAM. Despite a departure due to health reasons, the remaining members showcased their potential through a pre-debut tour across 10 cities in Japan.

As they transition into their official debut in 2024, NCT WISH stands as a testament to the global success and collaborative efforts that define the NCT project, promising a unique blend of talent and musicality to captivate audiences worldwide.

