NCT NEW TEAM to be called NCT WISH? Fans speculate official name of upcoming unit

NCT's new unit will be debuting soon but the mystery around their team's name has fans speculating and turning into detectives. The newest unit of NCT, who have been tentatively named NCT NEW TEAM, is all set for their debut with their track Hands Up. Fans eagerly anticipate the talented group’s work.

Fans speculate what NCT NEW TEAM's official name might be

The new unit of NCT was previously called NCT Tokyo as it consists of Japanese members. Recently, keen fans found that SM Entertainment’s latest trademark filings include the name NCT WISH. Many fans mentioned that the name fits the group and their image. As the members are young and have a hopeful future ahead of us, the name seems like a fitting match. The tentative name of the group is NCT NEW TEAM.

NCT NEW TEAM and their debut

On October 8 they dropped their pre-release track Hands Up. The music video for the song was also unveiled on October 19 and showed the youthful and fresh side of the boys. They impressed the fans with their dance and vocal skills.

NCT NEW TEAM was formed through the reality show NCT Universe: LASTART. The six members include Sion, Yushi, Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, and Ryo. Jungmin was also scheduled to make his debut with this team but had to depart. On October 2, SM Entertainment revealed that the pre-debut member will remain a trainee due to his health issues and prioritize his well-being.

Of the six, members Sion and Yushi were part of SM Rookies. It was previously speculated that this unit will be called NCT Tokyo. The tentative name for the group now is NCT NEW TEAM. The members of the new unit also participated in the full-group concert 'NCT NATION: To The World' which was held in Osaka from September 9-10 and in Tokyo from September 16-17.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: NCT 127's Fact Check makes history, claims No.1 spot on Billboard’s Top Album Sales and more charts