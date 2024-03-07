NCT's TEN is luxury brand Saint Laurent's global ambassador; joins BLACKPINK's Rosé and more

NCT's TEN becomes the latest global ambassador for French luxury label, Saint Laurent, standing alongside fashion elites like BLACKPINK's Rosé, EXO's Kai, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, and NewJeans' Danielle. Meanwhile, in February TEN also marked his solo debut with an eponymous extended play.

Renowned Thai singer and dancer, Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul, better known as NCT and WayV member TEN, has ascended to the prestigious ranks of global ambassadorship for the illustrious French luxury fashion house, Saint Laurent. Notably present at the label's Men's Winter 2024 Show in Paris, TEN's interactions with brand director Emmanuel Tomasini underscored his influential role within the fashion sphere.

Born on February 27, 1996, TEN's musical journey took flight in 2016 as a vital member of NCT, later extending his impact through NCT's China-based unit WayV and the supergroup SuperM. A solo artist of remarkable acclaim, his path is adorned with hits like Dream in a Dream and New Heroes. In a resounding crescendo, he unveiled his debut EP in February 2024, featuring the captivating track Nightwalker.

Beyond his musical prowess, TEN's mentorship role on Chuang Asia: Thailand showcased the multifaceted dimensions of his talent. Now, with the release of his album TEN, comprising six diverse English tracks, he not only captivates global audiences but also cements his position as a versatile artist. The enthusiastic reception has led to the addition of extra dates for his 2024 Asia tour, emphasizing the burgeoning solo prominence of TEN. From sold-out shows in Seoul to Jakarta, the fervor surrounding TEN speaks volumes about his dynamic artistry and unwavering global appeal, marking a new zenith in his remarkable career.

TEN joins BLACKPINK’s Rosé, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, and others as the global ambassador

BLACKPINK's Rosé, EXO's Kai, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, and NewJeans' Danielle stand as pillars of style and influence in Saint Laurent's star-studded global ambassador lineup. Each artist brings a unique flair to the iconic French luxury fashion label, contributing to its global allure. Rosé's chic elegance, Kai's trendsetting charisma, Jeonghan's sophisticated charm, and Danielle's contemporary edge perfectly complement the brand's aesthetic. Together with NCT's TEN, these ambassadors not only showcase the brand's international appeal but also symbolize the convergence of music and fashion at its most glamorous intersection.

